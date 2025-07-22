BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CM, PA deputy speaker discuss political situation, development projects

Recorder Report Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer in which matters pertaining to the overall political situation, ongoing development projects in South Punjab were discussed in detail.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer paid tribute to the chief minister for ensuring construction and rehabilitation of roads in the province.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for establishing a Burn Centre in Bahawalpur. He appreciated the establishment of field hospitals, clinics on wheels, Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic project across Punjab and termed the vision of equal development of every city under the Punjab Development Programme as a game changer.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly also paid tribute to the chief minister for launching air ambulance service, establishing field hospitals and steps being taken to eliminate encroachments across Punjab.

On this occasion, in-principle approval was given to establish a children’s hospital in Bahawalpur in view of dire needs of the people. It was agreed to construct a children’s hospital near the Civil Hospital Bahawalpur. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a plan of launching Bahawalpur Children’s Hospital project.

The chief minister while talking on the occasion said, “Development projects of Punjab are our foremost priority. The Punjab government is providing basic facilities to the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.”

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly acknowledged that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is set on the path of real development. He appreciated that people-friendly decisions are the hallmark of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

development projects political situation Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer

