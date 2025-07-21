BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Police find suspicious white powder in Humaira Asghar’s flat

BR Web Desk Published July 21, 2025

The mysterious death of model and actress Humaira Asghar has taken a new turn as police investigators recovered multiple samples of a suspicious white powder from her apartment in Karachi’s upscale Defence area, officials said on Monday.

According to police sources, the powder was found stored in clay pots at three to four different locations inside the rented flat, raising questions about its purpose.

Humaira Asghar’s death: forensic samples sent for analysis

Investigators believe the substance may have been used to suppress the odour of decomposition, as Humaira’s body, discovered on July 8, showed unusually low levels of stench despite being nearly 10 months old.

“The white powder has been sent for chemical examination to determine its composition,” a police official said, requesting anonymity. “It is too early to say what it is or why it was placed in several areas of the flat.”

The clothes recovered from the flat have also been sent for forensic analysis. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of death, which remains unknown more than a week after the discovery.

Here is what Humaira Asghar’s autopsy report says

Humaira Asghar had been living alone in the DHA flat since 2018. Her decomposed body was found after neighbours alerted authorities to a foul smell emanating from the apartment.

An initial post-mortem suggested that she may have died in the first week of October 2024. Police are now awaiting the lab results to determine whether foul play was involved.

