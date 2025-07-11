BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.49 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
DGKC 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.3%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.92%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
KOSM 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.05%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.86%)
MLCF 85.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.23%)
NBP 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PAEL 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.94%)
PIAHCLA 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.55%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PRL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
SNGP 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
TREET 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
BR100 13,648 Increased By 68.9 (0.51%)
BR30 39,863 Increased By 196.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 134,300 Increased By 517.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 40,814 Increased By 132.5 (0.33%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Here is what Humaira Asghar’s autopsy report says

  • Report estimates time between death and post-mortem to be approximately eight to ten months
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2025 Updated July 11, 2025 07:41pm

The body of Humaira Asghar was found in a state of advanced decomposition, with several internal organs unidentifiable, according to a post-mortem report conducted at the Sindh Medical College Mortuary under Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

According to the autopsy report, Humaira’s body had been partially mummified and skeletal. The report estimates the time between death and the post-mortem to be approximately eight to ten months. Initially, the law enforcers believed the body was six months old.

The report, dated July 8, 2025, has left the cause of death undetermined, pending further forensic analysis. It surfaced hours after the deceased actress was laid to rest in Lahore’s Model Town area.

Father, paternal uncle, brother and other relatives of the deceased attended the final rites and burial.

Brought in a plastic wrap and identified by police and relatives, the corpse showed extensive tissue loss, with facial features completely eroded, muscles absent from major areas of the body, and joints hypermobile due to cartilage degradation.

Despite the fragile condition of the skeletal remains, the bones and joints were found intact, and no obvious antemortem injuries could be established. Medical officers have reserved the cause of death until chemical, histopathological, and DNA analysis is completed.

Samples including hair, bones, blood, and swabs have been preserved for further investigation.

The reports further noted that the brain meninges, trachea, and spinal cord were absent, while vital organs, including the uterus, liver, intestines, spleen, and bladder, were reduced to a blackish, powdery mass, rendering identification impossible.

While authorities have not formally confirmed foul play, the autopsy findings and prolonged delay in locating the body have prompted concerns. The case remains under active investigation, and results from the retained forensic samples are expected to provide further clarity in the coming weeks.

Humaira Asghar Humaira Asghar death autopsy report Humaira Asghar autopsy report

Comments

200 characters

Here is what Humaira Asghar’s autopsy report says

FM Ishaq Dar engages with key global leaders at ASEAN Forum

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

800 killed in Gaza since May 27 trying to get aid: UN

Pakistan rupee gains against US dollar

Google expands creative AI tools in Pakistan with Veo 3, Flow

Doctors prescribe multiple tests, transfusion as Altaf Hussain hospitalised in London

98 killed, 185 injured in rain-related incidents since June 26: NDMA

Federal policies hinder development of energy sector, says Sindh CM

Pakistan qualify for U18 Asia Hockey Cup final after penalty shootout win over Malaysia

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories