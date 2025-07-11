Here is what Humaira Asghar’s autopsy report says

The body of Humaira Asghar was found in a state of advanced decomposition, with several internal organs unidentifiable, according to a post-mortem report conducted at the Sindh Medical College Mortuary under Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

According to the autopsy report, Humaira’s body had been partially mummified and skeletal. The report estimates the time between death and the post-mortem to be approximately eight to ten months. Initially, the law enforcers believed the body was six months old.

The report, dated July 8, 2025, has left the cause of death undetermined, pending further forensic analysis. It surfaced hours after the deceased actress was laid to rest in Lahore’s Model Town area.

Father, paternal uncle, brother and other relatives of the deceased attended the final rites and burial.

Brought in a plastic wrap and identified by police and relatives, the corpse showed extensive tissue loss, with facial features completely eroded, muscles absent from major areas of the body, and joints hypermobile due to cartilage degradation.

Despite the fragile condition of the skeletal remains, the bones and joints were found intact, and no obvious antemortem injuries could be established. Medical officers have reserved the cause of death until chemical, histopathological, and DNA analysis is completed.

Samples including hair, bones, blood, and swabs have been preserved for further investigation.

The reports further noted that the brain meninges, trachea, and spinal cord were absent, while vital organs, including the uterus, liver, intestines, spleen, and bladder, were reduced to a blackish, powdery mass, rendering identification impossible.

While authorities have not formally confirmed foul play, the autopsy findings and prolonged delay in locating the body have prompted concerns. The case remains under active investigation, and results from the retained forensic samples are expected to provide further clarity in the coming weeks.