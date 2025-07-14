Humaira Asghar’s death: forensic samples sent for analysis

Authorities have widened the scope of the investigation into the death of model and actress Humaira Asghar, as police confirm completion of her post-mortem and forensic examination of the apartment where her body was found, Aaj News reported.

According to investigators, a total of nine forensic samples have been dispatched to the University of Karachi’s forensic laboratory for detailed analysis.

These include four samples collected from the deceased during the autopsy, and four more obtained from various locations within the apartment.

In addition, a blood sample from Humaira Asghar’s brother has been sent for DNA testing to verify any potential biological links or discrepancies that could support or refute emerging leads.

While the post-mortem report has yet to offer a definitive cause of death, police say that forensic experts are now examining whether the death was accidental, suicidal, or the result of foul play.

“A forensic committee has been formed, and further direction of the investigation will be based on the findings,” a senior official confirmed.

Investigators stress that all possible angles remain under consideration, and any conclusion regarding the nature of Asghar’s death will depend on the outcome of the forensic analysis.