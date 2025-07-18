BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2025 05:46pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,600 after a gain of Rs2,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,584 after it accumulated Rs2,143.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs355,100 after a loss of Rs900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased on Friday. The rate was at $3,351 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $25, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs48 to reach Rs4,012.

