Gold price per tola gains Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs357,600 after a gain of Rs2,500 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs306,584 after it accumulated Rs2,143.

On Thursday, gold price per tola reached Rs355,100 after a loss of Rs900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased on Friday. The rate was at $3,351 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $25, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs48 to reach Rs4,012.