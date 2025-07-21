Real estate stocks power Sri Lanka shares higher

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by gains in real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.37% at 19044.08.

Official data published after close showed Sri Lanka’s consumer prices rose 0.3% on-year in June.

Meanwhile, the island nation’s central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed.

Royal Palms Beach Hotels and Lanka Realty Investments were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 24.96% and 24.77%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 216.4 million shares from 350.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($17.87 million) from 7.60 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 191.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.32 billion rupees, the data showed.