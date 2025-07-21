Drugmaker Biogen to invest $2 billion more in North Carolina

Biogen will invest an additional $2 billion in its existing manufacturing in North Carolina, the drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to expand its presence in the U.S. amid President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

The company said the investment will go to its manufacturing plants in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park (RTP), which produce its major therapies for multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s.

Biogen has invested about $10 billion in its North Carolina manufacturing to date.

The drugmaker said it plans to continue investing in multiple modalities and factories across its two campuses in RTP.