BML 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 82.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
DGKC 171.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 45.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GCIL 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
HUBC 146.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
LOTCHEM 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
MLCF 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.99%)
NBP 123.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.86%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
POWER 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 163.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PREMA 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.32%)
PRL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SNGP 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.25%)
SSGC 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TRG 55.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 14,140 Increased By 5.2 (0.04%)
BR30 39,327 Decreased By -244.5 (-0.62%)
KSE100 138,218 Decreased By -379.8 (-0.27%)
KSE30 42,155 Decreased By -185.9 (-0.44%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Higher cement prices help India’s UltraTech beat earnings estimates

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2025 05:55pm

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement maker by capacity, posted first-quarter earnings above market expectations on Monday, boosted by higher prices of the construction material.

Consolidated net profit, including gains from its India Cements deal in 2024, was 22.26 billion rupees ($258.11 million) - above the 21.56 billion rupees estimated by analysts, on average, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Standalone net profit for the three months ended June 30 was up 48% on-year.

Cement prices rose about 2% on-year on average in the quarter, according to brokerage Ambit Capital, extending the steady recovery so far this year after last year’s slump.

Finance chief Atul Daga said in a post-earnings call that cement prices have continued to improve in July, especially in the South Indian markets, which emerged out of a long pricing lull in April.

“Prices have (been) favorably poised in spite of heavy monsoons,” Daga said.

The company reported a revenue of 212.75 billion rupees, surpassing analysts’ estimates of 200.12 billion rupees. However, its consolidated sales volume growth of 9.7% was near the lower side of the 9.6%-17.5% growth range projected by four brokerages.

Heavy rains dampened demand in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha, while geopolitical tensions stalled construction activity in India’s northern border states, the company said.

India and Pakistan saw their worst clashes in decades in the quarter, following a deadly attack in Indian Kashmir in April. The April-June period is also a seasonally soft quarter for cement companies, as monsoon showers slow construction.

The company’s dealmaking, such as the acquisition of India Cements and Kesoram’s cement business, helped in capacity expansion and shielded its volumes from weather-led volatility, analysts have said.

UltraTech shares closed 0.5% higher.

India Cement cement industry Cement exports cement maker UltraTech Cement

Comments

200 characters

Higher cement prices help India’s UltraTech beat earnings estimates

Rupee weakens against US dollar

At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus

Nishat Power to invest Rs2.5bn in EV venture NexGen Auto

Pakistan’s rice export revenue drops 15% in FY25 amid falling global prices

Pakistan’s power generation increases 8% in June

FPCCI urges visa waiver extension to Pakistani investors visiting UAE

11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

Chenab Limited, GOC say unaware in unusual price movement of shares

China starts building world’s largest hydropower dam in Tibet

World Bank urges Pakistan to expedite $55mn power efficiency project

Read more stories