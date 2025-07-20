BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSB announces Rs8.2m cash reward for Pakistan U-16 volleyball team

BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 12:32pm

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced a cash award of Rs8.2 million for the national under-16 men’s volleyball team following their historic title win at the Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship in Thailand.

Each of the 12 squad members will receive Rs600,000 under PSB’s revised 2024 Cash Award Policy, which grants 30% of the individual award amount to players in annual continental team events, the PSB said in a statement.

The total for players amounts to Rs7.2 million.

Additionally, Rs1 million has been allocated for the coaching staff, which is entitled to 50% of the team award value under the same policy, taking the total disbursement to Rs8.2 million.

Pakistan stunned powerhouse Iran 3‑2 in a thrilling final to clinch the title, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

PSB spokesperson Khurram Shahzad said the awards would be distributed within days, with payments to be made directly to players and coaches named on the official roster after completing necessary documentation.

“This initiative reflects PSB’s commitment to recognising and financially supporting sporting excellence at all levels,” he added.

PSB Cash reward Asian U 16 volleyball championship U16 Asian volleyball championship Pakistan U16 volleyball team

Comments

200 characters

PSB announces Rs8.2m cash reward for Pakistan U-16 volleyball team

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

PTI strategy stalls oath-taking of reserved seat lawmakers in KP Assembly

Over 200 dead as country faces intensified monsoon

India‑Pakistan veterans match at WCL cancelled after Indians pull out

Pakistan eyes constructive trade engagement with US: Aurangzeb

World Bank extends ASPIRE programme by 3 years

Govt announces halving port charges at Karachi Port

Pakistan’s UNSC Presidency: Dar to attend high-level signature events next week in New York

Read more stories