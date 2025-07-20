PSB announces Rs8.2m cash reward for Pakistan U-16 volleyball team

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has announced a cash award of Rs8.2 million for the national under-16 men’s volleyball team following their historic title win at the Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship in Thailand.

Each of the 12 squad members will receive Rs600,000 under PSB’s revised 2024 Cash Award Policy, which grants 30% of the individual award amount to players in annual continental team events, the PSB said in a statement.

The total for players amounts to Rs7.2 million.

Additionally, Rs1 million has been allocated for the coaching staff, which is entitled to 50% of the team award value under the same policy, taking the total disbursement to Rs8.2 million.

Pakistan stunned powerhouse Iran 3‑2 in a thrilling final to clinch the title, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament.

PSB spokesperson Khurram Shahzad said the awards would be distributed within days, with payments to be made directly to players and coaches named on the official roster after completing necessary documentation.

“This initiative reflects PSB’s commitment to recognising and financially supporting sporting excellence at all levels,” he added.