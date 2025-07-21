11 suspects involved in killing of couple arrested: Balochistan CM

At least 11 suspects involved in killing of a couple have been arrested so far, while the operation to arrest more is ongoing, the Balochistan government announced on Monday.

In a post on X, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that all those involved will be brought to justice.

“The state stands with the oppressed!”

A video of killing of a woman and a man went viral on social media, triggering severe reaction from the masses.

Taking notice of the disturbing video of killing, the chief minister had ordered police to initiate an immediate investigation into the incident.

Murder video of man, woman: CM orders immediate arrest of perpetrators

Moreover, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the case was lodged on behalf of the state because no family member of the victims had reported the incident to police.

Rind said initial investigation revealed that the incident took place in Margat area of Washuk district and teams of police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had started investigating the felony in the area.