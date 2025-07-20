BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

One suspect involved in killing of couple arrested, says Balochistan CM

  • Individuals seen in video have been identified, says Sarfraz Bugti
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2025 Updated July 20, 2025 08:56pm

One suspect involved in killing of a couple has been arrested, while other suspects seen in a viral video have been identified, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Sunday.

The development has come after a video of killing of a woman went viral on social media, triggering severe reaction from the masses. The couple has reportedly been killed over marrying by choice and without taking consent from their parents.

Taking notice of the disturbing video of killing, the chief minister has ordered police to initiate an immediate investigation into the incident.

Another couple killed in name of honour

In a statement on X, he confirmed that preliminary findings indicated the incident occurred a few days before Eid ul Adha. “The individuals seen in the video have been identified, and authorities have registered a terrorism case on behalf of the state,” he said.

“One of the suspects involved in the murder of a young woman has already been apprehended,” he said.

Bugti vowed that the law would take its course in this gruesome case, assuring the public that justice would be served.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Karachi, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the case was lodged on behalf of the state because no family member of the victims had reported the incident to police.

Rind said initial investigation revealed that the incident took place in Margat area of Washuk district and teams of police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have started investigating the felony in the area.

“Videos and pictures have been shared with the NADRA and pictures of the vehicles have been sent to the excise department to ascertain the culprits’ identities,” he said.

The chief minister has directed police not to take any pressure in this case, he maintained.

‘Gender-based terrorism’

Condemning the brutal murder, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and outrage over the incident. The PPP chairman said that those involved in this heinous murder are nothing less than beasts and deserve no mercy, the Media Cell Bilawal House reported.

Bilawal expressed hope that the perpetrators would be swiftly brought to justice. Highlighting the severity of the crime, he stressed that this is a clear act of gender-based terrorism and should serve as a test case for the Balochistan government.

He said that Islam grants women the right to marry by choice, and the Constitution of Pakistan upholds and guarantees this right. He emphasised that his party has a clear manifesto of zero tolerance for violence and discrimination against women.

honour killing Balochistan killing Balochistan couple viral video of couple

Comments

200 characters

One suspect involved in killing of couple arrested, says Balochistan CM

25 reserved seat MPAs sworn at KP Governor House after high court intervention

PM terms C/A surplus ‘historic milestone’

Eight Karachiites, including two young brothers, killed in road mishaps

BNP chief Akhtar Mengal barred from traveling abroad, offloaded at Quetta airport

Interior Minister Naqvi arrives in Kabul on day-long visit

India‑Pakistan veterans match at WCL cancelled after Indians pull out

Probe into power projects: Senate panel for action against PD for providing ‘misleading’ info

Revamping mode of ADRC appointments: FBR seeks input from stakeholders

Over 200 dead as country faces intensified monsoon

Read more stories