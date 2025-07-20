One suspect involved in killing of couple arrested, says Balochistan CM

One suspect involved in killing of a couple has been arrested, while other suspects seen in a viral video have been identified, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Sunday.

The development has come after a video of killing of a woman went viral on social media, triggering severe reaction from the masses. The couple has reportedly been killed over marrying by choice and without taking consent from their parents.

Taking notice of the disturbing video of killing, the chief minister has ordered police to initiate an immediate investigation into the incident.

Another couple killed in name of honour

In a statement on X, he confirmed that preliminary findings indicated the incident occurred a few days before Eid ul Adha. “The individuals seen in the video have been identified, and authorities have registered a terrorism case on behalf of the state,” he said.

“One of the suspects involved in the murder of a young woman has already been apprehended,” he said.

Bugti vowed that the law would take its course in this gruesome case, assuring the public that justice would be served.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Karachi, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the case was lodged on behalf of the state because no family member of the victims had reported the incident to police.

Rind said initial investigation revealed that the incident took place in Margat area of Washuk district and teams of police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have started investigating the felony in the area.

“Videos and pictures have been shared with the NADRA and pictures of the vehicles have been sent to the excise department to ascertain the culprits’ identities,” he said.

The chief minister has directed police not to take any pressure in this case, he maintained.

‘Gender-based terrorism’

Condemning the brutal murder, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and outrage over the incident. The PPP chairman said that those involved in this heinous murder are nothing less than beasts and deserve no mercy, the Media Cell Bilawal House reported.

Bilawal expressed hope that the perpetrators would be swiftly brought to justice. Highlighting the severity of the crime, he stressed that this is a clear act of gender-based terrorism and should serve as a test case for the Balochistan government.

He said that Islam grants women the right to marry by choice, and the Constitution of Pakistan upholds and guarantees this right. He emphasised that his party has a clear manifesto of zero tolerance for violence and discrimination against women.