Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills says soon to receive NOC from NBP to change company name

Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited announced on Monday that it was in the process of soon receiving No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in order to change the name of the company.

The company shared the development to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

It said that getting the NOC was the only remaining requirement for the approval of Form-26 related to change of company name.

“As soon as we receive the NOC from NBP, we will submit the same to the SECP and then apply for Certified True Copy of Memorandum of Association to the SECP.”

Further progress report will be submitted to you within 15th day of every quarter ended as per requirement of the listing regulations of the Exchange, read the notice to the bourse.

Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company on 12 December 1973 under the Companies Act, 1913 (Now the Companies Act, 2017).

The principal objective of the company is to engage in the business of manufacturing and selling of yarn, buying, selling and otherwise dealing in yarn and raw cotton.