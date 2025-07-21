KP unveils first-ever Forest Carbon Credit Mapping Report

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unveiled the province’s first-ever Forest Carbon Credit Mapping Report.

The report, developed with the support of the SEED programme, identifies ten potential forest-based carbon credit projects across 2.2 million hectares of land in the province. Collectively, these projects have the potential to sequester over 400 million tons of carbon, with an estimated revenue generation of four billion dollars and the creation of 50,000 green jobs.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur termed the launch of the Forest Carbon Credit Mapping as historic milestone for the forestry sector in the province. He extended appreciations to the Forest Department and partner institutions for this remarkable achievement. He emphasized that the mapping initiative lays the foundation for the province’s participation in international carbon credit markets and opens new avenues for accessing innovative green financial resources.

KP showcases climate resilient, carbon market strategies at COP29

The Chief Minister noted that this mapping effort represents a comprehensive model for environmental, economic, and social development in the province. He further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been blessed with natural resources, and forests are one of its most vital assets, now recognized globally as an industry. He said, unfortunately serious efforts were not made in the past to harness these invaluable resources.

However, during the previous years under the PTI government, significant progress has been made in the forestry sector, as per the vision of the party’s patron in chief, Imran Khan. The Chief Minister noted that the global community has acknowledged and appreciated the achievements made under Imran Khan’s vision for forest development and environmental sustainability.

Highlighting the province’s existing forest potential, the Chief Minister shared that there has been a six percent increase in forest cover over the last decade. Currently, forests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa account for 46 percent of the country’s total forest area and have the capacity to sequester 50 percent of the national carbon stock.

He added that the province is projected to earn up to 100 million dollars annually through carbon credits. The government is committed to utilizing the province’s forestry resources for economic stability and the well-being of its people. Serious steps are being taken to fully capitalize on the province’s carbon credit potential.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur also mentioned that the provincial government is actively working to increase its carbon credit stock by reducing industrial and environmental pollution. There are vast opportunities to further expand forest areas across the province, and the government is making continuous efforts toward this goal. He emphasized that government’s efforts alone cannot yield desired results without active public participation. He called upon the citizens to play their part in promoting and protecting forests.

Appealing to the public, the Chief Minister urged people to plant as many trees as possible, especially on unused lands and around their homes. He concluded by saying that with collective efforts, the dream of a “Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” can become a reality.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025