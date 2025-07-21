BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

Amjad Ali Shah Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 05:59am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to move the court against the oath-taking of MPAs on reserved seats held at Governor’s House.

The chief minister said that the oath-taking in Governor’s House is a blatant violation of the constitution.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Gandapur asserted that holding the oath-taking at the Governor’s House contradicts Article 65 of the constitution, which clearly states that the oath must be taken on the assembly floor.

He clarified that the speaker of KP Assembly did not refuse to administer the oath, but the session was adjourned due to lack of quorum.

25 reserved seat MPAs sworn at KP Governor House after high court intervention

He added that the speaker has summoned the assembly session on July 24, emphasising that any oath outside the assembly, particularly at the Governor’s House, is unconstitutional.

Gandapur stated that Article 255 (2) of the constitution applies only under extraordinary circumstances. If the chief minister and speaker refuse, only then can the chief justice nominate someone to administer the oath.

He opined that the oath administered at the Governor’s House was illegal and therefore it would be challenged in the court. “The petition has been drafted and it will be moved in the Peshawar High Court tomorrow.”

Earlier, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr Saif said that the opposition parties’ decision to take oath on reserved seats will be remembered as one of the darkest chapters in the country’s parliamentary history.

He said that by misusing the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a dagger has been thrust into the heart of democratic politics. He said that the parties ‘rejected by the people’ in comparison to PTI have now been handed PTI’s reserved seats, which is a blatant insult to the public mandate. “The opposition, despite winning, remains dissatisfied, while PTI, despite the imposed defeat, is content owing to the unwavering support of the people.”

Referring to the oath-taking ceremony at the Governor’s House, Barrister Dr Saif alleged that the event symbolized taking oath over the “corpse of democracy.”

He accused the Election Commission of misrepresenting facts and stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government strongly condemns this misrepresentation.

He warned that the Chief Election Commissioner would be held fully accountable for all unconstitutional and unlawful actions.

