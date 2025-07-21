PM, Nawaz discuss political situation in key Murree huddle

MURREE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed overall political situation with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif during a meeting held in Murree.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also attended the key huddle of Sharif family.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed the party leader on his recent meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari.

The two leaders discussed legislation on a proposed constitutional amendment bill, as well as the potential nomination for the new Chief Election Commissioner.

PM Shehbaz also informed Nawaz Sharif about the reservations raised by PPP over certain clauses of the proposed constitutional package.

Prime Minister also briefed the elder Sharif regarding his recent meetings with Maulana Fazlur Rehman aimed at maintaining good working relationship in the federal government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.