BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.45%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.55%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
GCIL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
HUBC 148.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.5%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.5%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.43%)
MLCF 84.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.66%)
NBP 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.03%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.59%)
PIAHCLA 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.56%)
PREMA 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
PRL 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.56%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 115.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.42%)
SSGC 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.63%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 55.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-21

Country facing ‘full-blown obesity epidemic’: experts

Muhammad Saleem Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 06:47am

LAHORE: Pakistan is facing a full-blown obesity epidemic, with 81% of women and 74% of men now classified as obese, health experts revealed at a seminar in Lahore.

Speaking at an Obesity awareness seminar organized by Getz Pharma at the Lahore Press Club, leading clinicians warned that poor diets, sedentary lifestyles, and screen addiction are driving a national health emergency, triggering a surge in diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and joint disorders.

Dr Ghias Un Nabi Tayyab, Professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, said obesity remains dangerously misunderstood in Pakistan, where excess weight is still equated with health.

“Over 70% of our population is obese. Our waistlines are expanding due to sugar-laden and fatty diets, lack of exercise, and cultural ignorance,” he said, noting that a waistline above 35 inches for men and 31 inches for women signals overweight.

Dr Tayyab warned that diabetes is now common among people in their 20s and urged the public to adopt high-protein, high-fiber diets while avoiding sugar, fats, and refined carbohydrates.

Prof Dr M Imran Hassan Khan, a member of the CPSP Academic Board, explained that a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 18 to 23 is considered normal in Pakistan, while 23.1 to 25 indicates overweight and 25 to 30 marks Class 1 obesity.

“Obesity is a disease. It’s driven by genetics, bad diet, and inactivity. High insulin levels accelerate fat storage, leading to cardiac problems and hypertension,” he said.

Dr Khan stressed reducing daily carbohydrate intake below 100 grams and promoted fiber-rich, complex carbs. He urged the media to raise awareness and challenge the false notion that being fat equals being healthy.

Orthopaedic surgeon Prof Dr Tariq Sohail highlighted the musculoskeletal impact of obesity. “Weight gain shifts the body’s center of gravity, weakens muscles, strains the spine, and raises the risk of fractures,” he said, adding: “Knees bear the brunt, and poor diet is making our bones and joints increasingly fragile.”

He criticized late-night food culture and urged people to adopt active lifestyles and balanced diets.

Experts emphasized early screening, healthy eating, daily physical activity, and regular check-ups as critical tools to fight obesity.

Speaking at the session, Kashif Amin said, “Health promotion and community awareness can bring significant improvement, save resources and improve life expectancy in Pakistan. Our goal is to promote preventive healthcare directly to the communities, especially journalists who play a vital role in shaping public health opinion and behaviors. Non-communicable diseases like Obesity and Diabetes are not just a health issue- it has a social and economic perspective for a country like Pakistan. By hosting these events in partnerships with press clubs, we focus on promoting screening, health education through clinicians and early interventions, because a healthier society begins with informed individuals.”

A free screening camp for journalists and their families revealed widespread obesity, hypertension and diabetes among media professionals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan health experts Lahore Press Club Getz Pharma obesity

Comments

200 characters

Country facing ‘full-blown obesity epidemic’: experts

Fatemi upset over missed Nepra chief-Korean team meeting

PSMA urges govt to deregulate sugar industry

Oil prices little changed as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

UAE golden visa issue: FTO irked by FBR’s ‘inefficiency’

Senate elections on 11 seats of KP today

KP governor administers oath to Opposition MPAs

Traders, politicians reject hike in POL products’ prices

Pakistan embassy to host matchmaking event for Pak, Chinese entrepreneurs

Gandapur to challenge governor-administered oath of MPAs

First half of 2025: 336,999 Pakistanis went abroad for employment: ministry

Read more stories