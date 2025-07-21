Country facing ‘full-blown obesity epidemic’: experts

LAHORE: Pakistan is facing a full-blown obesity epidemic, with 81% of women and 74% of men now classified as obese, health experts revealed at a seminar in Lahore.

Speaking at an Obesity awareness seminar organized by Getz Pharma at the Lahore Press Club, leading clinicians warned that poor diets, sedentary lifestyles, and screen addiction are driving a national health emergency, triggering a surge in diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and joint disorders.

Dr Ghias Un Nabi Tayyab, Professor of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, said obesity remains dangerously misunderstood in Pakistan, where excess weight is still equated with health.

“Over 70% of our population is obese. Our waistlines are expanding due to sugar-laden and fatty diets, lack of exercise, and cultural ignorance,” he said, noting that a waistline above 35 inches for men and 31 inches for women signals overweight.

Dr Tayyab warned that diabetes is now common among people in their 20s and urged the public to adopt high-protein, high-fiber diets while avoiding sugar, fats, and refined carbohydrates.

Prof Dr M Imran Hassan Khan, a member of the CPSP Academic Board, explained that a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 18 to 23 is considered normal in Pakistan, while 23.1 to 25 indicates overweight and 25 to 30 marks Class 1 obesity.

“Obesity is a disease. It’s driven by genetics, bad diet, and inactivity. High insulin levels accelerate fat storage, leading to cardiac problems and hypertension,” he said.

Dr Khan stressed reducing daily carbohydrate intake below 100 grams and promoted fiber-rich, complex carbs. He urged the media to raise awareness and challenge the false notion that being fat equals being healthy.

Orthopaedic surgeon Prof Dr Tariq Sohail highlighted the musculoskeletal impact of obesity. “Weight gain shifts the body’s center of gravity, weakens muscles, strains the spine, and raises the risk of fractures,” he said, adding: “Knees bear the brunt, and poor diet is making our bones and joints increasingly fragile.”

He criticized late-night food culture and urged people to adopt active lifestyles and balanced diets.

Experts emphasized early screening, healthy eating, daily physical activity, and regular check-ups as critical tools to fight obesity.

Speaking at the session, Kashif Amin said, “Health promotion and community awareness can bring significant improvement, save resources and improve life expectancy in Pakistan. Our goal is to promote preventive healthcare directly to the communities, especially journalists who play a vital role in shaping public health opinion and behaviors. Non-communicable diseases like Obesity and Diabetes are not just a health issue- it has a social and economic perspective for a country like Pakistan. By hosting these events in partnerships with press clubs, we focus on promoting screening, health education through clinicians and early interventions, because a healthier society begins with informed individuals.”

A free screening camp for journalists and their families revealed widespread obesity, hypertension and diabetes among media professionals.

