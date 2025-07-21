BML 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.04%)
Delegation of South Korea visits UAF

Press Release Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 06:59am

FAISALABAD: A South Korean delegation visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and called on deans and directors to discuss the areas of mutual concerns.

On the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali the meeting was held at the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

The delegation included AJOU Motor College Dean International Cooperation Centre and Department Prof Dr Kwonse Kim and Director International Cooperation Office Kim Tae Hyoung, OAKS CAF Chairman Seo Young Oak, CEO Lee Jae Ho and Company’s Secretary Dr Abdul Ghaffar

Director ORIC Prof Dr Muhammad Imran Arshad highlighted UAF’s legacy as one of the leading agricultural institutions in Asia, known for its tangible research and strong community engagement. He stresses upon the collaborations in agriculture and food security. He said that UAF sub-campuses across the Punjab, various research centers and specialized departments contributing to multidisciplinary education and development.

Director External Linkages Dr Tehseen Azhar said that said that partnership with South Korea will open new horizons for joint research and global academic exposure for students and faculty as well.

Prof Dr Kwonse Kim said that AJOU Motor College focuses on practical learning, technical innovation and student-centered facilities. He said we equip students with hands-on experience in the automotive sector. He said that AJOU has strong interest in developing academic linkages with UAF. He offered a proposed student exchange program, ensuring mutual learning and cultural exchange.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar said that through exchange program and scholarships, AJOU is offering the students an opportunity to have international exposure and cultural understanding.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Munir said that advancements in farm machinery and power systems being developed at UAF are playing vital role in advancing agriculture and enhancing the efficiency and productivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad South Korean delegation

