Pakistan

Army officer martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 09:23pm

A Pakistan Army officer was martyred while three terrorists affiliated with the Indian-backed outfit Fitna al Hindustan were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Awaran district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the operation on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists.

During the ensuing exchange of fire, the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ hideout, killing three militants.

Army kills 30 militants trying to cross from Afghanistan

Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq, 34, a resident of Muzaffarabad, embraced martyrdom while leading his men from the front, the ISPR stated.

“The officer fought gallantly and paid the ultimate sacrifice for the motherland,” the statement added.

A sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain committed to eradicating the scourge of Indian-sponsored terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers only strengthen our national resolve,” the ISPR said.

