Trade-industry unity makes strike successful

KARACHI: A rare and powerful show of unity between industrialists and traders brought Karachi and other parts of the country resulted in a standstill on Saturday, as businesses observed a shutter-down strike against the government’s controversial tax policies introduced under the Finance Act 2025–26.

The strike, led by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), drew massive support from major industrial town associations, transporters, and a broad spectrum of trade bodies. It signalled growing frustration with what the business community described as “harsh, impractical, and anti-business” fiscal measures.

In Karachi, the country’s economic hub, industrial zones, wholesale markets, commercial districts, and even goods transport services came to a grinding halt. Seven key industrial zones—SITE, Korangi, Landhi, North Karachi, Bin Qasim, SITE Super Highway, and Federal B Area—fully observed the strike.

The megacity’s commercial lifelines, particularly in District South, remained deserted. Historic markets in the Old City Area such as Kapra Market, Motandas, Kagzi Bazar, Boulton Market, and Jodia Bazar were fully shut. Auto parts hubs, including Garden Market, Plaza Auto Market (MA Jinnah Road), Aurangzeb Market, and Iqbal Centre followed suit. Gold and jewellery traders at Liaquatabad’s Sarafa Market also downed shutters, as did timber merchants and paper dealers.

In an unusual disruption, Karachi’s Sabzi Mandi witnessed near-total inactivity. “Trucks carrying fruits and vegetables did not arrive today,” said Atta Ur Rehman, a fruits and vegetables retailer. “This strike has brought the Mandi to a halt—a historic move in recent years.”

Goods transporters too halted operations across the city. Malik Shabbar Khan, Patron-in-Chief of the United Goods Transport Alliance, said both his group and the Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance suspended bookings nationwide. “Our trucks have been parked for five days. If the government fails to act, we may consider regular weekly strikes,” he warned.

Speaking on the day of the strike, KCCI President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani said the unprecedented shutdown sent a clear message to the government about the depth of discontent in the business community. “This was not an act of rebellion, but a necessary step after repeated government failures to address our legitimate concerns,” Bilwani stated. He expressed gratitude to all associations and traders who supported the call and praised the unity of Karachi’s seven industrial zones.

While the strike received sweeping support in Karachi and other cities, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) decided to postpone its protest following last-minute talks with the government. This led to a partial division among national trade bodies.

Despite this, Mehmood Hamid, President of the All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders and Cottage Industry (Karachi Chapter), claimed the strike was an unqualified success. “The strike spoke louder than words,” he said. “Markets and industries across Karachi remained shut.”

Hamid accused the FPCCI of attempting to divide the movement and neutralize the traders’ protest. “Even so, the momentum remained unbroken. The southern district of Karachi, including all major wholesale and commercial zones, observed a complete closure.”

He confirmed that overnight talks between traders and the government failed, triggering the mass-scale shutdown. “The industry cannot absorb tax measures of this magnitude anymore,” Mehmood Hamid said. “The government has expanded the FBR’s powers to a level where economic activity is now under threat.”

He emphasized the need to repeal not only Sections 37A and 37B. “If the government provides even a 40 percent relaxation and makes sincere efforts to reform the Finance Bill, we will respond constructively,” he added.

Support for the strike extended to Hyderabad, where markets in Saddar Bazaar, Resham Bazaar, Anaj Mandi, and Market Tower remained closed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025