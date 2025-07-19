June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of paisa 65 per unit in FCA for June 2025 to refund Rs 8.7 billion for consumers across the board.

The Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on July 30, 2025 to seek further explanation from CPPA-G and give opportunity to consumers’ representatives to express their views on FCA adjustment data.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in June 2025 hydel generation was recorded at 5,410 GWh - 39.36 percent of percent total generation.

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,510 GWh in June 2025 which was 10.99 per cent percent of total generation at a price of Rs 1.5121 per unit whereas 1,597 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 15.1600 per unit (percent). Generation from HSD whereas 151 GWh were produced on RFO at a rate of 28.8873 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 968 GWh (7.04 percent) at Rs12.3883 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,216 GWh (16.12 percent of total generation) at Rs 21.8716 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,383 GWh at Rs 2.4488 per unit (10.06 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 47 GWh at Rs 22.5153 per unit.

Power generation from baggasse recorded at 35 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 9.8651 per unit. Generation from solar was recorded at 106 GWh which constituted 0.77 per cent of total generation. Energy generation from wind was recorded at 522 GWh (3.80 per cent) of total generation.

According to the CPPA-G, energy generated in June 2025 stood at 13,744 GWh at a total price of Rs 108.166 billion which was Rs 7.8698 per unit.

However, after inclusion of Rs 4.832 billion of previous negative adjustments and Rs 1.113 billion negative adjustment as sale to IPPs and transmission losses of negative 409 GWh (- Rs 2.97 per unit, the net delivered to Discos was recorded at 13,310 GWh at a rate of Rs 7.6800 per unit.

The CPPA-G argued that since the generation cost in June 2025 was recorded at 7.6800/kWh against the reference rate of Rs 8.334/kWh, hence a negative adjustment of Rs 0.6541/kWh for all categories of consumers should be approved.

