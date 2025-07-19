BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
CPHL 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.48%)
DCL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.5%)
DGKC 171.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.84%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.69%)
HUBC 148.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.16%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
MLCF 84.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.57%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.29%)
PREMA 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.5%)
PRL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.07%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.01%)
SNGP 115.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.14%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 55.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.03%)
BR30 39,571 Decreased By -563.9 (-1.4%)
KSE100 138,597 Decreased By -68.1 (-0.05%)
KSE30 42,341 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
Jul 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-19

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency–Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of paisa 65 per unit in FCA for June 2025 to refund Rs 8.7 billion for consumers across the board.

The Nepra is scheduled to hold a public hearing on July 30, 2025 to seek further explanation from CPPA-G and give opportunity to consumers’ representatives to express their views on FCA adjustment data.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in June 2025 hydel generation was recorded at 5,410 GWh - 39.36 percent of percent total generation.

PD blocks Rs4.69/unit FCA relief

Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,510 GWh in June 2025 which was 10.99 per cent percent of total generation at a price of Rs 1.5121 per unit whereas 1,597 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs 15.1600 per unit (percent). Generation from HSD whereas 151 GWh were produced on RFO at a rate of 28.8873 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 968 GWh (7.04 percent) at Rs12.3883 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,216 GWh (16.12 percent of total generation) at Rs 21.8716 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,383 GWh at Rs 2.4488 per unit (10.06 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 47 GWh at Rs 22.5153 per unit.

Power generation from baggasse recorded at 35 GWh at a price calculated at Rs 9.8651 per unit. Generation from solar was recorded at 106 GWh which constituted 0.77 per cent of total generation. Energy generation from wind was recorded at 522 GWh (3.80 per cent) of total generation.

According to the CPPA-G, energy generated in June 2025 stood at 13,744 GWh at a total price of Rs 108.166 billion which was Rs 7.8698 per unit.

However, after inclusion of Rs 4.832 billion of previous negative adjustments and Rs 1.113 billion negative adjustment as sale to IPPs and transmission losses of negative 409 GWh (- Rs 2.97 per unit, the net delivered to Discos was recorded at 13,310 GWh at a rate of Rs 7.6800 per unit.

The CPPA-G argued that since the generation cost in June 2025 was recorded at 7.6800/kWh against the reference rate of Rs 8.334/kWh, hence a negative adjustment of Rs 0.6541/kWh for all categories of consumers should be approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FCA nepra power sector gas sector RLNG power generation electricity generation CPPA-G coal fired power plants

Comments

200 characters

June FCA: CPPA-G seeks 65 paisa negative adjustment

$2.45bn FDI fetched in FY25

Discontinuation of ED collection opposed: KP govt urges Power Division to reconsider decision

Nepra issues pending notifications for KE tariffs

Dar reviews FDI landscape

Bureaucracy misaligned with global standards: PM

PM seeks private investment in shipping sector

FY25 seafood exports soar 11.44pc to $465.4m YoY

June food products’ exports decline 32pc YoY, 37pc MoM

Judges’ transfer: IK challenges order of SC CB

Read more stories