PMD forecasts more monsoon rains: Rain-related incidents cause 193 deaths, 544 injuries since June 26: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: While the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more widespread monsoon rains countrywide over the next week, the continued floods have resulted in the deaths of 15 more people and injuries to 53 in the past 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The PMD in its latest weather forecast has said that in Sindh, including Karachi, rain is likely from tonight through July 20; the latest advisory added that light to moderate rain is expected in several cities from tonight until July 25. Balochistan is also expected to receive rain from today until July 23, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is forecast to experience wet conditions from July 21 to 25. Cloudy weather is predicted across Punjab between July 20 and 25.

The PMD further said that a new monsoon system forming over the Bay of Bengal is also expected to impact the country starting July 28. The authorities have directed all concerned departments to ensure the readiness of emergency response teams, proactive drainage management, and coordination with local authorities. The NDMA remains in constant contact with PDMAs and DDMAs to monitor the evolving situation and ensure timely response.

According to NDMA, most of the deaths and injured were reported from Punjab in the past 24 hours, wherein, a total of 11 persons were killed and 52 were injured while two people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, one each in Islamabad and Sindh. The massive floods caused by the monsoon rains also damaged 79 houses, of which, 36 in Islamabad, 19 in Punjab, eight in KPK and 15 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), following which, the total number of damage reach to 689, of which, 526 are partially and 163 fully. Most of the deaths have been caused by house collapse, drowning and electrocution, the NDMA said.

The rain waters have also killed 67 livestock in the past 24 hours, of which, 27 each in Punjab and Sindh, KPK 11, while two each in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, following which, the total livestock losses have reached 193.

According to NDMA’s daily flood situation report, following 15 fresh flood-related deaths the current death toll caused by rain-related incidents has reached 193 and injuries to 544 since June 26, 2025.

In the past 24 hours, district Faisalabad of Punjab reported four deaths, Lahore three, Pakpattan two, Layyah and Kasur one each, while Battagram and lower Kohistan districts of KPK reported one death each. Authorities in Sindh reported one death from District Tando Mohammad Khan and one person was killed in Islamabad.

Of injured, district Faisalabad reported 16, Kasur 10, Okara 10, Pakpattan four, Gujranwala three, Sheikhupura three, Lahore and Jehlum two each, the NDMA preliminary report said.

Moreover, the NDMA data revealed that at least, 88 houses were also damaged in the past 24 hours, of which, 73 in Punjab, eight in Balochistan, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and one in Gilgit-Baltistan, thus, taking the nationwide tally to 610 houses, of which, 454 partially, and 156 fully. The flooding has also resulted in the deaths of 126 livestock, damaged nine bridges and swept away 10.5 kilometres of roads.

According to NDMA, owing to continued heavy rain-related incidents a total 114 people lost their lives in Punjab while 437 injured, in KPK 40 people were killed and 57 injured, in Sindh 21 people lost their lives and 40 injured, in Balochistan 16 people died and four injuries, in AJK one person died and six injured.

According to the NDMA’s data, children have proved the most vulnerable to the monsoon rains as out of 193 total deaths 93 are children, 64 men and 36 women, while of those injured 173 are children, 217 men and 154 women.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain on high ALERT and take immediate precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation,” an official statement said. The warning comes amid changing hydro-meteorological conditions over the upper catchments of River Jhelum.

Authorities and residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to stay informed and adhere to evacuation or safety advisories if issued. The NDMA has urged the people across all affected regions to take precautionary measures, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, secure belongings and livestock, park vehicles in safe locations, and stay away from weak structures, signboards, and electricity poles during storms. Tourists are strongly discouraged from visiting mountainous and high-altitude regions during this period.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to follow official advisories, take precautionary measures, and download the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates, alerts, and safety guidance.

