PARTLY FACETIOUS We’re still struggling to deport illegal Afghans

“The Americans have so much to learn.”

“You mean that a multipolar world is emerging, and the US is no longer the sole superpower?”

“No that they have learned – didn’t Rubio say that during an interview way back in February or was it March?”

“They have already learned the concept of First Daughter, how to engage in effective propaganda – remember the by now debunked Russia-gate charge levelled by Hillary Clinton against Trump and…”

“Crooked Hillary is how Trump used to refer to her; but that is not what I was referring to when I said the Americans have much to learn from us.”

“How about using laws to arrest and detain those who criticize…”

“There are two differences: one our laws were recently enacted so PECA laws have enabled cases against those using modern means of communication, but the US invoked some centuries old law to detain aliens; and two the US has been deporting aliens, but we are still struggling to deport Afghans though one can see some changes there and…”

“Was that what you were referring to when you said…”

“No, I was actually referring to the publication of a letter purportedly written by Trump and sent to the deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the Wall Street Journal. In my book, while a handwriting expert can give you a high degree of probability that the letter was written by Trump, yet it cannot be conclusively proved because there must be experts who can forge someone’s handwriting.”

“Hmmmm I haven’t heard of such experts.”

“IF there are those who can forge the work of great masters, Monet and Van Gogh and…”

“I get your drift. So what is your point?”

“My point is that in our land we don’t release letters we release audio tapes and on some occasions videotapes.”

“Which require forensic analysis.”

“As does handwriting but forensic experts are able to distinguish deletions and additions and…”

“I get it, but you know the letter is more than two decades old – a time when letter writing was the preferred method at the time, now of course with the revolution in communications…”

“Hey back off bozo.”

“Excuse me!”

“Members of our parliament continue to write letters, they clearly prefer it, Sadiq the Speaker sent a letter to the Election Commission, the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless wrote at least one open letter…”

“There you go, that’s something the Americans can learn from us – open versus closed letters now If Trump had written an open…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

