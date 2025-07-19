BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
Solar Pakistan 2025 kicks off at Multan

Press Release Published 19 Jul, 2025 06:12am

MULTAN: Solar Pakistan 2025, Region’s largest solar energy exhibition, opened at Railway Officers Club, Multan. Organised by Fakt Exhibitions (Pvt.) Ltd., the three-day event that will continue till July 20, brings together over 50 companies, industry experts, and policymakers to showcase the latest in solar and alternative energy technologies.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Member Provincial Assembly, Punjab, as the Chief Guest. In his remarks, he appreciated the efforts of Fakt Exhibitions and stressed the importance of switching to alternative energy. “Pakistan is facing increasing energy demands and environmental challenges. Clean and sustainable energy is the way forward. Multan and South Punjab have great solar potential, and this exhibition is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, said: “Solar Pakistan 2025 plays a vital role in Pakistan’s clean energy journey. By organizing it in Multan, we’re highlighting the solar potential of South Punjab. It’s a platform where innovation meets action and paves the way for a greener future.”

