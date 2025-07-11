Minister urges early commencement of transshipment operations between Gwadar, Persian Gulf

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasised on Friday a need to showcase Gwadar Port in international roadshows as a strategic trade hub linking the Gulf and Central Asia, according to a ministry statement.

He directed stakeholders to promote the port’s cost-effective trade routes and available incentives for international businesses, it added.

“Well-designed promotional materials must be disseminated through Pakistan’s embassies and diplomatic missions worldwide to ensure global visibility for Gwadar Port,” Iqbal said while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on the operationalisation of Gwadar Port.

The meeting, coordinated by Member Infrastructure, Planning Commission Dr Waqas Anwar was attended by senior officials from Gwadar Port Authority, the Ministries of Maritime Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Defence Production, Interior, Finance, Commerce, Communications, Railways, and Industries & Production.

“The meeting focused on finalising a comprehensive and well-coordinated plan to accelerate the operationalisation of Gwadar Port. Key agenda items included organising an international conference in Islamabad to raise global awareness about Gwadar Port, devising a robust marketing strategy, and enhancing diplomatic outreach to attract investment and trade interest from Central Asian Republics and other relevant countries,” the ministry statement said.

Planning minister was briefed that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs was actively engaging private shipping liners to commence transshipment operations between Gwadar and the Persian Gulf.

“Initial cargo categories will include minerals, dates, seafood, and cement, targeting sectors such as mining, fisheries, and processing industries.”

The minister underscored Gwadar’s geostrategic value, citing its position as the shortest trade route to the Gulf and Central Asia, including countries like Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. He highlighted the port’s potential as a regional transshipment hub.

Planning minister instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate a four-nation consortium to undertake a pre-feasibility study aimed at linking South Asia with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) from Gwadar to Oman through undersea tunnel.

“Proposals are also under consideration to establish ferry connections with Gulf Countries leveraging China’s strong trade presence in the region.”

Ahsan Iqbal directed the Director General of Gwadar Port Authority to ensure quality accommodation and recreational facilities for international shipping crew members, encouraging repeat visits to the port.

The DG confirmed that high-standard lodging, including a 5-star hotel (Pearl Continental), was available for international shipping crew members, according to the statement.

On the development of the aquaculture sector, Planning minister was briefed that the Fisheries Department of Gwadar was collaborating with China Overseas Ports Holding Company Limited on joint land surveys and feasibility studies.

The minister stressed the importance of safeguarding local fishermen’s interests and ensuring their inclusion in the fish processing value chain. Officials reported ongoing engagement with the fishermen’s union, Mahigeer Ittehad, who welcomed the establishment of a fish processing industry.

He was also briefed that discussions were underway with Chinese trawler companies to use Gwadar as an offloading hub and for setting up fish processing facilities.

“Involving local fishermen in the decision making processes of the fishing industry development is crucial to implement sustainable fishing practices, ensure fair market access, and protect their livelihoods,” the minister said.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs confirmed that all projects related to the port’s operationalisation were being aligned with Pakistan’s first-ever Fisheries and Aquatic Water Policy. Additionally, two proposals for the launch of ferry services are currently under review, according to Planning ministry.

Meanwhile, further discussions centered on developing Gwadar into a dedicated mining port for Balochistan by establishing mining and ore smelting infrastructure.

The Ministry of Railways announced the completion of a feasibility study for a Mineral Corridor Rail Link to support the initiative.

Representative of Balochistan government reported that 30% of the Gwadar Safe City Project was complete, with full completion expected by June 2026. The revised CDWP was approved on May 30, 2025, with an allocation of Rs1,500 million under PSDP 2025-26.

Tasks which had been assigned to the Government of Balochistan in previous meeting, included identifying land for the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce and Industry; designating an exclusive residential area for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals; and deciding between Gwadar or Turbat as the winter capital of Balochistan.

Ahsan Iqbal suggested Turbat as the preferred choice due to its larger population and commercial base, the ministry statement said.