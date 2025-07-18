BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Sports

Jota inducted into Wolves’ Hall of Fame

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 12:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Wolverhampton Wanderers have paid tribute to Portuguese forward Diogo Jota by inducting him into the club’s Hall of Fame after he was killed in a car accident earlier this month.

Jota helped Wolves gain promotion to the Premier League in 2018 before joining Liverpool in 2020.

“Diogo was not only a phenomenal footballer, but someone who carried himself with humility and kindness throughout his time at Wolves, and will be sorely missed by all of us,” Wolves’ director of football administration Matt Wild said in a statement late on Thursday.

Swedish coach backs 18-year-old Holmberg after decisive shootout miss

Billy Wright, Derek Dougan and Steve Bull are among those already inducted in the club’s Hall of Fame, which was established in 2008.

Diogo Jota

