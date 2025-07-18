BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CPHL 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
DGKC 171.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.15%)
FCCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.5%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.39%)
HUBC 147.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.79%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.09%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 20.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
NBP 125.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.27%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
PREMA 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.43%)
PTC 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.5%)
SNGP 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.75%)
SSGC 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.64%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.54%)
TRG 56.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,132 Decreased By -7 (-0.05%)
BR30 39,622 Decreased By -513.8 (-1.28%)
KSE100 138,788 Increased By 123 (0.09%)
KSE30 42,358 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swedish coach backs 18-year-old Holmberg after decisive shootout miss

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 12:02pm

ZURICH: Sweden keeper Jennifer Falk made four penalty shootout saves but still managed to end up on the losing side as England triumphed 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in their Women’s Euro quarter-final on Thursday, leaving the Swedes distraught.

Falk played both the hero and the villain, making save after save from a succession of poorly-struck England penalties, but when she had the chance to win it, she fired her own effort way over the bar.

With Lucy Bronze finally scoring for England, the pressure piled on to teenager Smilla Holmberg, but she blasted the final effort horribly high to send the reigning champions through to face Italy in the semi-finals.

“It’s a tough loss, when it comes in that way too. We were very close, both in the penalty shoot-out and in the game when we led 2-0,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said.

With five Swedes failing from the spot there will not be the usual spotlight on “the one who missed”, but a distraught Holmberg was still comforted by her team-mates.

England beat Sweden in sensational penalty shoot-out to reach Women’s Euro semis

“Everyone supports her, and not only her – the sadness is not because you are 18, others are just as sad at 27 or 30. What you saw after the shoot-out was support; everyone supported one another,” Gerhardsson said.

“It will be difficult to deal with later, but we in the coaching team made the choice of players, and we have never been cowardly to make a decision, but sometimes things do not go your way.”

Pundits in Swedish media immediately criticised Gerhardsson for giving an 18-year-old the responsibility of keeping Sweden in the tournament when more experienced attacking players had yet to take a penalty in the shoot-out.

“It’s the coaches who decided that,” he said. “We have 11 players who can stand there. It’s small margins, it’s very hard to prepare for, it’s been that way all the time. If they miss, someone else should have taken it, and if they score, it was right.

“You can’t have that kind of hindsight, you have to make the choice.”

women’s European Championship England beat Sweden Jennifer Falk Women’s Euro quarter final

Comments

200 characters

Swedish coach backs 18-year-old Holmberg after decisive shootout miss

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan facing over Rs700bn tax fraud, NA’s PAC body told

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

PM Shehbaz orders expansion of national shipping fleet

Pakistan ready to diversify exports to match UK industry needs: Jam Kamal

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

SSGC greenlights agreement with Jamshoro Joint Venture to resume gas supply

US Commerce Dept sets 93.5% anti-dumping tariff on Chinese anode graphite

Trump diagnosed with vein condition causing leg swelling, White House says

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

Read more stories