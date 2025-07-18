BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CPHL 83.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.78%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
DGKC 171.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.15%)
FCCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.5%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.39%)
HUBC 147.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.79%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.09%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 20.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
NBP 125.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.27%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
PREMA 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.43%)
PTC 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.5%)
SNGP 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.75%)
SSGC 44.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.64%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TREET 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.54%)
TRG 56.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,132 Decreased By -7 (-0.05%)
BR30 39,622 Decreased By -513.8 (-1.28%)
KSE100 138,788 Increased By 123 (0.09%)
KSE30 42,358 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM Shehbaz orders expansion of national shipping fleet

BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2025 11:36am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed authorities to increase the number of ships in the national maritime fleet to reduce freight-related forex outflows.

PM Shehbaz made these remarks while chairing a review meeting on reforms in Pakistan’s shipping sector and the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

The prime minister said a plan should be formulated to encourage private sector investment in Pakistan’s shipping sector. “Measures should be taken to restructure the PNSC along corporate lines,” he added.

During the meeting, the prime minister remarked that the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan railway line is set to mark the beginning of a new era of trade in the region.

PM orders comprehensive overhaul of PNSC

“Goods from Central Asia will be transported across the globe via Pakistani ports.”

PM Shehbaz stated that the improvement of the railway and shipping sectors is of vital importance for transit trade. The transportation of cargo through Pakistani shipping lines presents a unique opportunity for the country to earn valuable foreign exchange, he said.

He also instructed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the PNSC to undertake comprehensive reforms and present a sustainable business model for the sector.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and other senior officials concerned.

PNSC PM Shehbaz Sharif Ministry of Maritime Affairs shipping sector Pakistan National Shipping Corporation ships

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz orders expansion of national shipping fleet

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan facing over Rs700bn tax fraud, NA’s PAC body told

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

Pakistan ready to diversify exports to match UK industry needs: Jam Kamal

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

SSGC greenlights agreement with Jamshoro Joint Venture to resume gas supply

US Commerce Dept sets 93.5% anti-dumping tariff on Chinese anode graphite

Trump diagnosed with vein condition causing leg swelling, White House says

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

Read more stories