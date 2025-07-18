DGPR PID Karachi felicitated after performing Umrah

KARACHI: DGPR PID Karachi Irum Tanweer was graced with bouquet of flowers by the officers of Press Information Department and Directorate of Electronic Media Publication on her return to Karachi after performing Umrah.

Irum Tanweer had been in Saudi Arabia for the last two weeks. All the officers extended felicitation of Umrah Mubarak to her and wished for the culmination of all her prayers. She presented the Tabarrukat (sacred relics) such as variety of dates and Ab-e-zamzam to the officers brought from Saudia.

While expressing her intention of praying all officers of PID, she said that it was believed in common parlance that prayers were more likely to be accepted after such a blessed journey.

She further said that there could be an expectation that someone returning from Umrah would strive to maintain a higher level of piety and good deeds, reflecting the spiritual purification and closeness to Allah, which she also experienced during her Umrah Mubarak. She also prayed for all the officers to be blessed with the holiness of Umrah in future.

