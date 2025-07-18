EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019.

Both sides aim at further deepening cooperation in all areas covered under the SEP.

The two sides also reiterated their resolve to continue close engagement under the GSP+ framework.

They acknowledged the meaningful cooperation on various aspects of migration, aiming at holding the third Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Dialogue later in 2025.

The 10th Political Dialogue between the EU and Pakistan took place on 17 July in Brussels. The dialogue covered key issues of the EU-Pakistan bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues, including multilateral cooperation.

Both sides agreed to deepen dialogue and discussions on security-related issues.

Besides bilateral cooperation, both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

The EU and Pakistan acknowledged the importance of multifaceted cooperation on security matters, including counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics. They condemned all forms of terrorism.

Both sides agreed on the need for efforts based on dialogue and diplomacy in order to solve contentious issues and underscored the importance of upholding international law and the sanctity of international agreements/treaties.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine as well as Jammu and Kashmir. Both sides stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter. They agreed on the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Both sides called for the resumption of a ceasefire, and expressed support for initiatives that contribute to a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in Palestine in accordance with the two-state solution.

The two sides reaffirmed their aspiration to convene the 7th Strategic Dialogue in 2025, underscoring its importance in strengthening Pakistan-EU cooperation. They agreed to hold the next Political Dialogue meeting in 2026 in Islamabad.

The EU delegation was headed by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service and the Pakistani delegation by Amna Baloch, foreign secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

