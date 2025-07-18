BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-18

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to the implementation of Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019.

Both sides aim at further deepening cooperation in all areas covered under the SEP.

The two sides also reiterated their resolve to continue close engagement under the GSP+ framework.

Pakistan signs €20mn grant deal with EU to boost governance, business environment

They acknowledged the meaningful cooperation on various aspects of migration, aiming at holding the third Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Dialogue later in 2025.

The 10th Political Dialogue between the EU and Pakistan took place on 17 July in Brussels. The dialogue covered key issues of the EU-Pakistan bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues, including multilateral cooperation.

Both sides agreed to deepen dialogue and discussions on security-related issues.

Besides bilateral cooperation, both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

The EU and Pakistan acknowledged the importance of multifaceted cooperation on security matters, including counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics. They condemned all forms of terrorism.

Both sides agreed on the need for efforts based on dialogue and diplomacy in order to solve contentious issues and underscored the importance of upholding international law and the sanctity of international agreements/treaties.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine as well as Jammu and Kashmir. Both sides stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter. They agreed on the urgent need to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Both sides called for the resumption of a ceasefire, and expressed support for initiatives that contribute to a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in Palestine in accordance with the two-state solution.

The two sides reaffirmed their aspiration to convene the 7th Strategic Dialogue in 2025, underscoring its importance in strengthening Pakistan-EU cooperation. They agreed to hold the next Political Dialogue meeting in 2026 in Islamabad.

The EU delegation was headed by Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service and the Pakistani delegation by Amna Baloch, foreign secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EU European Union GSP+ Pakistan and EU Strategic Engagement Plan 7th Strategic Dialogue in 2025

Comments

200 characters

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories