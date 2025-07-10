BML 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.61%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 86.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
DGKC 168.81 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.34%)
FCCL 46.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GCIL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
HUBC 141.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.65%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
MLCF 84.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.01%)
NBP 122.38 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.1%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-5.47%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
POWER 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 169.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.57%)
PREMA 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
PRL 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.51%)
PTC 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SNGP 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
SSGC 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.79%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
TPLP 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.28%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
TRG 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 13,570 Increased By 108.3 (0.8%)
BR30 39,660 Increased By 128.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 133,782 Increased By 1205.4 (0.91%)
KSE30 40,682 Increased By 323 (0.8%)
Jul 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan signs €20mn grant deal with EU to boost governance, business environment

Tahir Amin Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 10:02pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union (EU) on Thursday signed a €20 million grant agreement to launch the “Better Governance and Business Environment” initiative, aimed at strengthening governance and improving competitiveness of the private sector, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The agreement was signed by EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz. The programme is part of the EU’s Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027.

ADB spells out factors threatening ‘modest’ recovery

According to officials, the initiative will support SME-related legislation, promote the green transition of export-oriented businesses, and encourage targeted investments aligned with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, the GSP+ framework, and the EU Green Deal.

Dr Niaz thanked the EU for its continued support, terming the programme a timely intervention aligned with the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” strategy for institutional reforms and responsible private sector growth.

Ambassador Kionka said the EU is committed to helping Pakistan build a more inclusive and sustainable economy by investing in green innovation, women-led enterprises, and public-private partnerships.

The EU’s development cooperation with Pakistan continues to focus on climate resilience, human rights, governance, and sustainable economic growth.

Pakistan EU relations €20mn grant deal

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan signs €20mn grant deal with EU to boost governance, business environment

Reviews filed by importers: FBR directs customs officials to conduct virtual hearings

Stakeholders urge global promotion of Sindhri Mango, emphasise IP rights and R&D

Pakistan eyes $1bn valuation in Roosevelt Hotel redevelopment plan, source says

Car sales in Pakistan jump 43% in fiscal year 2024-25

Bulls return to bourse, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Rupee declines against US dollar

Govt spends record Rs1.046tr under PSDP in FY25: Ahsan Iqbal

Police suspect death of Humaira Asghar took place several months ago

Beco Steel makes first copper export to Hong Kong

Read more stories