60 people killed in 24 hours of rain in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The country, especially Punjab province received one of the most deadly spells of monsoon rains over the past 24 hours as at least 60 people have died and 227 injured owing to house collapse, drowning and electrocution-related incidents caused by heavy monsoon rains, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to NDMA daily flood situation report, following 54 fresh flood-related deaths the current death toll caused by rain-related incidents has reached 178 and injuries to 491 since June 26, 2025.

In the past 24 hours, all the 54 deaths and 227 injuries have been reported from Punjab with district Lahore 15 deaths and 13 injuries remaining the most-affected area, followed by Faisalabad with 10 deaths and 50 injuries, Okara with nine deaths and 55 injuries, Sheikhupura with six deaths and 18 injuries, Sahiwal with five deaths and 22 injuries, and Pakpattan with three deaths and 20 injuries.

Out of 54 persons who lost their lives in the past 24 hours, 22 were children, 20 men and 12 women, the NDMA’s preliminary report said.

Moreover, the NDMA’s data revealed that at least,88 houses were also damaged in the past 24 hours, of which, 73 in Punjab, eight in Balochistan, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), three in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and one in Gilgit-Baltistan, thus, taking the nationwide tally to 610 houses, of which,454 partially, and 156 fully. The flooding has also resulted in the deaths of 126 livestock, damaged nine bridges and swept away 10.5 kilometers of roads.

According to the NDMA, owing to continued heavy rain-related incidents, a total of 103 people lost their lives in Punjab, while 385 were injured; in KPK, 38 people were killed and 57 injured; in Sindh, 20 people lost their lives and 40 injured; in Balochistan, 16 people died and four injuries have been reported; in AJK, one death was reported and five people have been reported injured owing to flooding.

According to the NDMA’s data, children have proved the most vulnerable to the monsoon rains as out of 178 total deaths,85 are children, 61 men and 32women, while of those injured, 162 are children, 190 men and 139 women.

Out of 610 damaged houses, 201 are in KPK including 77 fully destroyed and 124 partially damaged, 87 in Sindh including 33 full and 54 partially; G-B, 66, of which, 32 fully and 34 partially; Balochistan, 64, of which, eight fully and 56 partially, and in AJK, 58 houses were damaged, of which, six fully and 52 partially.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on the other day warning of the serious floods has issued a significant flood warning for Jhelum River at Mangla, forecasting an Exceptional High Flood in the upstream areas over the next 24 hours.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) in Lahore, water flows are expected to surge between 350,000 to 450,000 cusecs, posing serious flooding threats. The alert further warns that the associated nullahs of River Jhelum may also attain high flood levels during this period.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain on high ALERT and take immediate precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation,” an official statement said. The warning comes amid changing hydro-meteorological conditions over the upper catchments of River Jhelum.

The FFD has circulated the alert to key government departments, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Climate Change, NDMA, Punjab and AJK disaster management authorities, and media outlets.

Authorities and residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to stay informed and adhere to evacuation or safety advisories if issued.

The NDMA has urged the people across all affected regions to take precautionary measures, particularly, in flood-prone and low-lying areas are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, secure belongings and livestock, park vehicles in safe locations, and stay away from weak structures, signboards, and electricity poles during storms. Tourists are strongly discouraged from visiting mountainous and high-altitude regions during this period.

All concerned departments have been directed to ensure the readiness of emergency response teams, proactive drainage management, and coordination with local authorities. The NDMA remains in constant contact with PDMAs and DDMAs to monitor the evolving situation and ensure timely response.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to follow official advisories, take precautionary measures, and download the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates, alerts, and safety guidance.

