Business & Finance Print 2025-07-18

64,553 cashless transactions recorded in cattle markets

Recorder Report Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 07:20am

KARACHI: In a major push towards digital financial inclusion, a total of 64,553 cashless transactions amounting to Rs 4.656 billion were recorded in cattle markets across the country under the ‘Go Cashless’ initiative, launched by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The drive aims to promote the adoption of digital payment solutions in livestock trading, marking a significant step toward a more transparent and efficient financial ecosystem.

In this regard, SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC), hosted an award ceremony on July 16, 2025, in Karachi to honour high-performing banks for their outstanding contributions to the Go Cashless in Cattle Markets Campaign 2025.

Managing Director of SBP Banking Services Corporation, Maraj Mahmood while addressing the ceremony, appreciated the efforts of the participating banks and acknowledged their key role in promoting digital financial services in the country.

Furthermore, Executive Director, Digital Financial Services Group, SBP, Sohail Javaad also addressed the ceremony and highlighted SBP’s efforts in promoting a digital economy.

Launched before Eid-ul-Azha, the Go Cashless campaign aimed to promote Digital Financial Services (DFS) and reduce reliance on cash transactions in urban cattle markets.

With the participation of 24 partner banks, the campaign was successfully implemented in 54 major cattle markets across Pakistan, resulting in 64,553 transactions valued at Rs. 4.656 billion. This campaign was highly appreciated by the buyers and sellers in the cattle markets, as it reduced their reliance on cash.

In recognition of the regional impact of campaign, SBP field offices have also organized recognition ceremonies for participating banks in their respective regions. These efforts underscore SBP’s dedication to promoting financial inclusion through innovative digital initiatives.

Digital payment systems play a vital role in modern economies by offering transparency, reducing fraud risks, and providing secure, convenient, and inclusive access to financial services.

Initiatives like Go Cashless are crucial in building trust and driving the adoption of digital platforms among a wide range of users, including livestock buyers and sellers.

