IESCO reports significant improvements in performance

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has reported significant improvements in its performance regarding revenue recovery and reduction in transmission and distribution losses during the financial year 2024–25.

According to official figures, the IESCO successfully reduced its transmission and distribution losses from 8.75 percent at the end of FY 2023–24 to 8.39 percent by the end of FY 2024–25.

In addition, the company achieved 100 percent electricity bill collection during FY 2024–25, up from 98.2 percent the previous year. As a result of improved revenue recovery and reduced line losses, IESCO managed to save a substantial amount of Rs 14.7 billion — a remarkable achievement attributed to the concerted efforts of all departments.

During this period, IESCO teams also ensured the timely installation and billing of 200,000 new electricity connections across various consumer categories.

IESCO Chairman Dr Tahir Masood, along with the Board of Directors, commended Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan and the entire IESCO staff — especially the field teams — for their outstanding performance. He credited the achievement to effective teamwork, strategic planning, and the dedication of all IESCO formations.

Dr Masood also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, and their team for their leadership, guidance, and unwavering support, which he said played a crucial role in the company’s success.

He highlighted that the ongoing crackdown on electricity theft and defaulters, timely maintenance of the power distribution system, accurate meter readings, and the efficient use of advanced technology have all contributed to IESCO’s current strong performance.

Dr Masood reaffirmed IESCO’s commitment to further improving services and setting a performance benchmark for other power distribution companies across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, IESCO has reported significant damage to its power distribution system across the region following recent heavy rainfall and flash floods, particularly affecting Rawalpindi City Circle, Chakwal Circle, Jhelum Circle, and surrounding areas.

The severe weather conditions resulted in the collapse of several HT (High Tension) and LT (Low Tension) poles, leading to broken power lines and transformer failures in multiple locations. In some areas, floodwaters even entered residential homes, prompting IESCO to temporarily suspend electricity supply in accordance with safety codes to prevent any risk to life and infrastructure.

According to detailed reports, 43 HT poles and 7 LT poles fell due to flooding and overflowing storm drains. This caused complete power outages on various feeders, including Shahpur Syedan, Basharat, Tharpal, Jhand Khan, Mort Hassnot, New Sanguai, I-14/3, Officer Colony, and Ameer Hamza Colony feeders. Additional faults on feeders, transformers, and individual consumer complaints have also been reported in various localities.

IESCO Chief Executive Muhammad Naeem Jan has placed the Operations, Construction, GSO, and GSE formations on high alert and directed all officers to remain in the field with their teams to manage restoration efforts. The central control room in Islamabad is monitoring the power restoration efforts 24/7. He also requested valuable customers to cooperate with IESCO field formations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025