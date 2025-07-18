PARTLY FACETIOUS: The system is in place so shut up or put up

“Why are you in mourning?”

“The death…”

“Inna Lillahi wainnailaihiraji’un” (we belong to Allah and to him we will return).“

“Hmmmm.”

“What?”

“I was wondering about the relevance of what you said. The reason is, the death I am mourning is not of an individual but of an ideology.”

“What ideology?”

“Democracy.”

“Dear Lord, you are one of those who seek to divide and rule.”

“Excuse me?”

“As our friend Raisani said about his degree – a degree is a degree, fake or not. So my response to you is form 45 or form 47 are forms and there is no need to synchronize…”

“You are being facetious?”

“No. It has been over a year and a half, the system is in place so shut up or put up.”

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is trying to put up, but his arms have been amputated and…”

“Shut up. Besides, I wasn’t referring to our democracy because it’s never matured. I reckon in terms of human age democracy is a newborn not even a toddler.”

“Are you referring to democracy in…in….”

“The Europeans are being led not by the largest parties that were voted to power but a coalition….”

“Right wing parties have rightly been sidelined and cases against their leaders are barring them from the next elections…”

“But if that’s what their people want, the majority want an end of support for Israel! They don’t want to fight Russia and want cheap Russian oil. They want Chinese cheap EVs! They want…”

“People don’t know what’s good for them. Others much more qualified know…”

“Isn’t that a sort of Jirga system?”

“Hallelujah! Welcome to the West: democracy is replaced by Jirga.”

“Took them quite a few centuries…”

