BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Markets Print 2025-07-18

Iron ore rises on strong China steel demand, production curbs

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices advanced on Thursday, buoyed by robust steel demand amid production curbs in top Chinese steelmaking regions.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 1.3% to 781.5 yuan ($108.87) a metric ton by 0337 GMT. The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.66% higher at $100.6 a ton.

Steel production has rebounded in China, driven by accelerating accumulation of building materials, robust manufacturing demand, and sustained strength in steel exports, broker Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Key steel producing regions Shanxi and Tangshan have started implementing output restrictions, Galaxy said. Iron ore shipments from top suppliers Australia and Brazil have fallen after a ramp-up by the end of the past quarter, according to analysts.

Rio Tinto posted its highest second-quarter iron ore output since 2018, but shipments missed analyst forecasts and reached their lowest level for the half since 2014 due to weather-related disruptions. Improving mill margins are starting to boost optimism around demand, ANZ analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, BHP said costs of establishing a “green iron” industry in Australia remained too high, even as Australia and China reached an agreement this week to work together on steel supply chain decarbonisation. Australia, which supplies 60% of China’s iron ore needs, produces lower-grade iron ore which cannot be directly processed into steel with renewable energy. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal and coke down 0.66% and 0.83%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground. Rebar increased 0.26%, hot-rolled coil climbed 0.68%, wire rod rose 0.39% and stainless steel lost 0.08%.

