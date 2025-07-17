BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan

Karachi likely to receive rainfall this weekend

  • Temperature in Karachi will likely stay between 28 and 36 °C, says Met Office
BR Web Desk Published July 17, 2025

Karachi is likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall on July 19, as monsoon currents continue to penetrate most parts of Sindh, bringing an increased likelihood of downpours across various districts, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Karachi received this year’s first spell of monsoon rain on June 26, when moderate to heavy showers lashed several parts of the port city. The areas which received heavy rains include Kathore, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Safora, Saadi Town, Model Colony, I I Chundrigar Road, Tariq Road, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, and others.

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

Moreover, the Met Office in its forecast said temperature in Karachi will likely stay between 28 and 36 °C until Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also said thunderstorm and rain are expected in Dadu and Kamber Shahdadkot districts today. Whereas, similar weather conditions are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin districts on Friday (tomorrow).

The forecast for the coming days also indicates the chances of thunderstorms and precipitation with a few moderate to isolated heavy rainfall in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal districts on Saturday as well.

Residents across the province are advised to stay updated on weather advisories and take necessary precautions.

The PMD has requested the local administration to take all necessary mitigation measures. “All concerned authorities are advised to remain ‘alert’ and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention that torrential rainfall across Pakistan has resulted in widespread havoc, with the NDMA reporting a grim toll of 178 fatalities and 491 injuries since June 26, while warning of urban flooding in various parts of the country.

NDMA reports 54 more deaths in rain-related incidents, warns of urban flooding

According to the fresh figures released by the NDMA, 54 deaths and 227 injuries have happened in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours. In addition to the loss of human lives, 678 houses have been damaged and 126 livestock died.

A province-wise breakdown of total fatalities since June 26 is as follows: Punjab 103 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38, Sindh 20, Balochistan 16 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 1 death.

The NDMA confirmed that all reported incidents were a direct consequence of the ongoing heavy torrential rainfall. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and coordinate relief efforts in affected areas.

Comments

