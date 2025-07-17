BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
BOP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 84.66 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.77%)
DCL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.25%)
FCCL 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
GCIL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.97%)
HUBC 149.50 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (2.71%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
MLCF 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
NBP 126.48 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.37%)
PAEL 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.99%)
POWER 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
PPL 165.75 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.39%)
PREMA 42.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 33.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.13%)
PTC 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.43%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.04%)
TRG 56.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.62%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Emirates NBD helps secure $1bn for Dubai Metro’s $5.6bn Blue Line

  • The Blue Line is a crucial component in Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan to create
BR Web Desk Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 03:17pm

Emirates NBD said Wednesday it has concluded AED 3.9bn ($1bn) Syndicated Bonding Facilities to a consortium that will deliver the new Dubai Metro ‘Blue Line’ Project.

In December 2024, Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) awarded a AED 20.5 billion contract for the 30 km Blue Line to a consortium comprising Turkey’s MAPA and LIMAK, along with Chinese state-owned CRRC.

Emirates NBD engaged with the consortium “as part of a seamless, comprehensive, and collaborative process,” it said in a statement.

Valued at AED 20.5 billion, the infrastructure initiative is a crucial component in Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan to create, develop, and expand a world-class network of public transportation services and mobility solutions that connects communities with key locations, alleviates traffic congestion, and enables easier movement of people around the emirate.

Dubai moves one step closer to flying taxis with successful test flight

Scheduled for completion by September 2029, the Dubai Metro Blue Line will have 14 stations - five of which will be underground - to provide “seamless connections” with the existing Red and Green Metro lines, as well as bus and taxi routes. The project, which was officially announced by the RTA at the end of last year, is expected to serve approximately 350,000 daily passengers by 2040.

As a state-of-the-art electrified railway network, the Dubai Metro Blue Line project aligns with the Emirates NBD Sustainable Finance Framework, qualifying as Green Financing under the “Clean Transportation” category.

Dubai is spending billions to fix its traffic problems

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said the project “will strategically and significantly empower the continuous development of the emirate by providing a rising population with new, efficient, accessible, and reliable public transportation and mobility solutions.” He said the transaction highlights “Emirates NBD’s status as the go-to banking partner for diverse mega projects that are transforming Dubai’s landscape, capabilities, and global appeal.”

Murathan Doruk Günal, Vice President & CEO at MAPA, said: “The successful closing of the financing with Emirates NBD marks a key milestone and reflects the trust placed in our consortium’s ability to deliver complex, high-impact projects” while Serdar Bacaksız, Board Member at Limak Group of Companies was quoted as saying that the Blue Line project “is a testament to Dubai’s forward-thinking approach to urban development.”

uae MENA Dubai Emirates NBD MENA region dubai metro

Comments

200 characters

Emirates NBD helps secure $1bn for Dubai Metro’s $5.6bn Blue Line

FO spokesperson says unaware of US president’s visit to Pakistan

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

3 TTP terrorists killed in joint operation in KP’s Bannu

2 killed as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Honda Atlas flags major hurdles to vehicle exports from Pakistan: AHL

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

Read more stories