Dubai moves one step closer to flying taxis with successful test flight

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday the region’s first successful test flight of the Joby Aerial Taxi. The test flight was conducted at a designated desert test site in Dubai.

The flight was part of a series of daily test operations aimed at evaluating the aircraft’s performance within the local environment, in preparation for the commercial rollout of urban air mobility services.

The city plans to launch Aerial Taxi station operations near Dubai International Airport next year, during which the inaugural commercial Aerial Taxi flight is scheduled to take place.

A journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, for example, is expected to take just 12 minutes, compared to approximately 45 minutes by car.

The Joby Aerial Taxi has vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, which makes it suited for urban environments, requiring minimal horizontal space for take-off and landing at vertiports.

According to the RTA, it is a sustainable, environmentally friendly vehicle powered by electricity, generating zero operating emissions.

Its design features six rotors and four battery packs, enabling it to achieve a flight range of up to 160 km and a maximum speed of 320 km/h.

The flying taxi accommodates four passengers and operates at significantly lower noise levels compared to conventional helicopters, the statement added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “the integration of aerial mobility into our transport ecosystem is a step towards ensuring the city’s infrastructure is built around the needs of future generations.”

Meanwhile JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said that as a result of the firm’s ‘forward-looking strategic partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, we are helping shape a future where clean and quiet aviation becomes the new norm.“

At the beginning of 2024, RTA signed an agreement to launch the Aerial Taxi service in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Skyports Infrastructure, a British company in the development of advanced air mobility infrastructure, and Joby Aviation.

“The agreement positions Dubai as the first city in the world to offer urban air mobility through an advanced network of VTOL infrastructure for Aerial Taxis,” it said.