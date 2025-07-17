BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
Kerolin hat-trick leads Brazil past Bolivia in dominant Copa America Win

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil’s attacking duo Luany and Kerolin powered the defending champions to a commanding 6–0 victory over Bolivia in their second group-stage match of the Women’s Copa America on Wednesday.

Brazil lived up to expectations and controlled the match at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito, Ecuador from the outset, with Luany opening the scoring in the 13th minute, smashing a powerful shot in off the crossbar from the centre of the box after a corner.

The Atletico Madrid striker doubled her tally in the 32nd minute, pouncing on a rebound after the Bolivian goalkeeper spilled Kerolin’s effort.

She then earned a penalty that captain Kerolin calmly converted to make it 3–0 five minutes later.

Kerolin came close to a first-half double but was twice denied by the woodwork, while Luany missed on her third, also striking the post early after the break.

Brazilian great Marta came off the bench in the second half and set up Kerolin for her second goal in the 79th minute.

The Manchester City forward then completed her hat-trick just four minutes later, finishing off another assist from Marta.

“Marta helps everyone not only Kerolin. But we have a group of at least six or seven players that can be leaders,” Brazil coach Arthur Elias told reporters. “Marta played a great game as did some other players.”

Things went from bad to worse for Bolivia, who were reduced to 10 players after Angelina Rivero picked up a second yellow card, before Brazil substitute Amanda Gutierres sealed the rout five minutes into stoppage time.

Eight-time champions Brazil will face Paraguay on Tuesday as they look to build on their perfect start, having also beaten Venezuela in their opener.

They currently top Group B, though 2022 runners-up Colombia are yet to play, while Paraguay and Venezuela each have a game in hand.

“It’s the second game and in the first half we played well, but we needed to improve a lot,” player of the match Luany said.

“It’s my first Copa America and being able to help my team is a dream. I’ll work harder to be able to help them until the final.”

