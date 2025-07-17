BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
Business & Finance

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:25pm

Following the footsteps of Atlas Honda and Pak Suzuki Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Pakistan has announced revised retail prices for its motorcycle lineup, effective July 1, 2025. This follows changes introduced in the federal budget 2025-26, including the implementation of a new NEV [New Energy Vehicle] levy on automobile sales.

As per the updated price list, the company’s YB125Z (Red/Black) mode will now retail at Rs429,000, which includes Rs65,441 in sales tax and Rs4,057 in NEV levy.

The YAMAHA-YB125Z DX (Red/Black/Gray) has seen a price increase as well, and now stands at Rs459,500, after taxes and levies.

Yamaha’s YBR125 (Red/Gray/Black) will now be available at Rs471,500, while the YBR125G (Black) will cost Rs490,500.

The YBR125G (Matt) has emerged as the most expensive model in the lineup, clocking in at Rs493,500 after new taxes.

Meanwhile, Unique, a brand of D.S. Motors Private Limited, has also raised the price of its UD-70cc motorcycle models by Rs3,000 across all listed variants, effective July 18, 2025.

The company, in its notice to the dealers, cited recent taxation measures in the budget for FY25-26, increased production costs, rising import duties, and the current economic conditions as reasons for the hike.

Days ago, Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced revised retail prices for its motorcycle lineup.

Earlier, Atlas Honda, which holds over half of the motorcycle market share in Pakistan, increased the prices of its bikes by Rs2,000 to Rs6,000 per unit on account of new taxes.

The NEV levy, introduced in the Finance Act 2025, applies to all internal combustion engine motor vehicles and motorcycles and came into effect from July 1, 2025, increasing prices significantly.

According to the details, the NEV levy covers all vehicle categories from basic motorcycles to luxury SUVs.

However, the policy exempts new energy vehicles (electric and hybrid cars), vehicles manufactured exclusively for export, diplomatic mission vehicles, and those belonging to international organisations with diplomatic privileges.

Experts believe that the rate hike could dampen demand in the already struggling two-wheeler market, where affordability remains a key concern for buyers.

