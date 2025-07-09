Pak Suzuki revises bike prices in Pakistan following NEV tax imposition

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) announced revised retail prices for its motorcycle lineup, effective July 1, 2025. This follows changes introduced in the federal budget 2025-26, including the implementation of a new NEV [New Energy Vehicle] levy on automobile sales.

In a notification to dealers, Suzuki appreciated their continued efforts in promoting the brand’s sales and services.

Following the revision, the GD110S is priced at Rs362,600, whereas, the GS150 is available for Rs392,900.

Meanwhile, the GSX125 now costs Rs504,900, and the GR150 is priced at Rs552,900.

Moreover, the INAZUMA GW250JP carries a retail price of Rs1,252,400.

In its notification, PSMC said that these prices are inclusive of ex-factory product cost, and freight charges incurred in delivering motorcycles to dealership premises.

Days ago, Atlas Honda, which holds over half of the motorcycle market share in Pakistan, increased the prices of its bikes by Rs2,000 to Rs6,000 per unit on account of new taxes.

The NEV levy, introduced in the Finance Act 2025, applies to all internal combustion engine motor vehicles and motorcycles and came into effect from July 1, 2025, increasing prices significantly.

According to the details, the NEV levy covers all vehicle categories from basic motorcycles to luxury SUVs.

However, the policy exempts new energy vehicles (electric and hybrid cars), vehicles manufactured exclusively for export, diplomatic mission vehicles, and those belonging to international organisations with diplomatic privileges.

The latest pricing revision marks a direct impact of the newly imposed NEV Levy, as the government pushes for a shift towards cleaner transportation alternatives.