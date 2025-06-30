Atlas Honda hikes bike prices in Pakistan following new tax imposition

Atlas Honda Limited, Pakistan’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, has increased the prices of its bikes by Rs2,000 to Rs6,000 per unit, effective July 1, 2025, mainly due to the imposition of a new tax in the federal budget for FY25-26, according to industry sources.

Dealers confirmed the price hike on Monday, attributing it to the government’s decision to impose a 1% Carbon Levy on the import of motorcycle engines. Muhammad Sabir Shaikh, Chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA), told Business Recorder that the additional levy has triggered the increase in prices.

Following the revision, the price of Honda’s most popular model, the CD-70, has increased by Rs2,000 to Rs159,900, while the CD-70 Dream now costs Rs170,900, also up Rs2,000.

The Pridor model has seen a Rs3,000 rise, now priced at Rs211,900. The CG-125 has climbed Rs4,000 to Rs238,900, while CG-125 Self and CG-125s Gold both went up by Rs4,000 to Rs286,900 and Rs296,900, respectively.

Among the higher-end models, the CB-125F now costs Rs396,900, marking a Rs6,000 jump. The CB-150F saw a Rs6,000 increase, reaching Rs499,900, while the CB-150F Special’s price rose by Rs6,000 to Rs503,900.

Atlas Honda holds over half of the motorcycle market share in Pakistan, and the latest price hike is expected to impact affordability for a large segment of the population already coping with high inflation.

National EV Policy: Atlas Honda to launch electric scooter in Pakistan this fiscal year