BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BOP 13.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
DCL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.2%)
DGKC 171.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
GCIL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.75%)
HUBC 149.80 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (2.91%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
NBP 127.18 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.93%)
PAEL 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 164.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.72%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.16%)
PTC 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.38%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,107 Increased By 243.3 (1.76%)
BR30 40,020 Increased By 521.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 138,345 Increased By 1964.7 (1.44%)
KSE30 42,220 Increased By 674.1 (1.62%)
Jul 17, 2025
Gold prices slip as dollar firms, Trump eases Powell uncertainty

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:13pm

Gold prices dipped on Thursday, pressured by a firmer dollar and easing market tensions after US President Donald Trump said it was “highly unlikely” he would dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,340.79 per ounce, as of 0400 GMT.

US gold futures fell 0.4% to $3,347.10.

The dollar index edged 0.1% higher against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

“Gold dropped $3,340/oz as the US dollar regained ground following eased uncertainty over the Federal Reserve chair’s position” said Jigar Trivedi, senior commodity analyst at Reliance Securities.

Trump is open to the idea of firing Fed’s Powell, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, Trump said on Wednesday that he is not planning to fire Powell, but kept the door open to the possibility and renewed his criticism of the central bank chief for not lowering interest rates.

Data showed that US producer prices were unexpectedly unchanged in June as an increase in the cost of goods because of tariffs on imports was offset by weakness in services.

“June’s flat US PPI reading indicated steady wholesale prices, suggesting tariffs may be impacting the economy less than initially feared,” Trivedi said.

On the trade front, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic headed to Washington on Wednesday for tariff talks, an EU spokesperson told Reuters, adding that he will meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.33% to 950.79 tons on Wednesday from 947.64 tons in the prior session.

Elsewhere, spot silver edged 0.1% higher to $37.98 per ounce. Platinum rose 0.2% to $1,419.67 and palladium nudged 0.1% lower to $1,230.14.

