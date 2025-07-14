Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs359,700 after a gain of Rs1,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs308,384 after it gained Rs1,371.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a gain of Rs1,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. The rate was at $3,372 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $16, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reached Rs4,087 after it rose by Rs65.