Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Jul, 2025 04:11pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Monday in line with their rise in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs359,700 after a gain of Rs1,600 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs308,384 after it gained Rs1,371.

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs358,100 after a gain of Rs1,100 during the day.

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. The rate was at $3,372 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $16, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reached Rs4,087 after it rose by Rs65.

