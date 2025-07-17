BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
BOP 13.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
CPHL 84.82 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.96%)
DCL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
DGKC 171.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
GCIL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.59%)
HUBC 149.71 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (2.85%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
NBP 127.19 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.94%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.75%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PTC 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.29%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,112 Increased By 247.8 (1.79%)
BR30 40,041 Increased By 542.3 (1.37%)
KSE100 138,423 Increased By 2042.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 42,246 Increased By 699.7 (1.68%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan steadies as anxiety grows over Fed, Trump spat

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 11:32am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan steadied against the dollar on Thursday, as the central bank yet again set a much stronger guidance fix to keep the currency stable amid rising concerns over US President Donald Trump’s relentless criticism of the Federal Reserve chair.

The outlook for the greenback has become shaky and could affect other major currencies, including the yuan, traders said, as Trump denied reports he was planning to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell but kept the door open to the possibility while reiterating his displeasure at the central bank chief’s unwillingness to cut interest rates.

As of 0342 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.02% lower at 7.1782 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart was down about 0.01% at 7.1817.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1461 per dollar, its strongest since November 8 and 242 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate. The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2% either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

“A lot of news (on Fed) and developments are going on in overseas markets,” said a trader at a foreign bank, expecting the central bank to continue to set firmer-than-expected yuan midpoint fixings to anchor market expectations at a time of uncertainty around global trade and the Fed chief.

Earlier this week, Trump said the United States would fight China “in a very friendly fashion”.

The 90-day tariff truce agreed by Washington and Beijing during trade talks in Switzerland is due to end on August 12.

“Although a fragile truce in US-China trade holds for now, the need to keep China’s exports competitive to the rest of the world is crucial in its quest to keep lowering dependence on US demand,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB.

She expects the offshore yuan to trade towards 7.25 by the end of this year.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan steadies as anxiety grows over Fed, Trump spat

Ad hoc relief: Ministries/Divisions yet to submit list of ‘beneficiaries’

Intra-day update: rupee slightly improves against US dollar

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

AKD Group Holdings acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

Read more stories