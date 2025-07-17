BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.57%)
CPHL 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.01%)
DCL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
DGKC 172.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.33%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 148.05 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (2.66%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
NBP 125.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.01%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (15.74%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
PPL 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.37%)
PREMA 42.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
PRL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.12%)
PTC 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.32%)
SNGP 116.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.59%)
SSGC 45.75 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.29%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TREET 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.61%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.65%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 14,012 Increased By 147.6 (1.06%)
BR30 39,995 Increased By 495.5 (1.25%)
KSE100 137,834 Increased By 1453.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 42,021 Increased By 475.1 (1.14%)
Copper prices edge lower as investors brace for US tariff impact

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 10:32am

SINGAPORE: Copper prices inched lower in London and Shanghai on Thursday, as markets remained under pressure ahead of the United States’ 50% import tariff on the metal and broader trade levies set to take effect on August 1.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.07% to $9,628 per metric ton, as of 0123 GMT, and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked down 0.04% at 77,930 yuan ($10,855.12) a ton.

With the 50% tariff announced by US President Donald Trump, the US market is likely to draw on existing stockpile, putting downward pressure on COMEX copper prices and LME copper prices in the short term, ANZ said.

Among the ongoing trade talks, the US is very close to a trade deal with India, while an agreement could possibly be reached with Europe, but it is too soon to say whether a deal can be agreed with Canada, Trump said in an interview aired on Real America’s Voice on Wednesday.

By Wednesday, copper stocks at the LME-registered warehouses gained 10,525 tons to 121,000 tons, and the LME’s eight registered warehouses in Hong Kong, which went into formal operation on Tuesday, received 5,975 tons of copper, 396 tons of nickel, 100 tons of zinc, and 25 tons of tin.

The LME has set up these warehouses, aiming to increase its presence in Hong Kong, which is the gateway to China, the world’s biggest metals consumer.

LME tin gained 0.67% to $33,020 a ton, while zinc eased 0.35% to $2,701.5, lead slipped 0.13% to $1,974, and aluminium ticked down 0.12% at $2,574.5.

SHFE nickel fell 0.8% to 119,640 yuan a ton, tin dropped 0.32% to 262,640 yuan, lead was down 0.27% at 16,850 yuan, while zinc gained 0.32% to 22,085 yuan, and aluminium edged up 0.1% at 20,450 yuan.

