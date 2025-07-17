BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Copper sags as worries subside about disruptions, inventories rise

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Wednesday as concern eased about supply disruptions and inventories continued rising amid uncertainty about the impact of US tariffs.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded 0.4% lower at $9,610 per metric ton at 1345 GMT, down from a three-month peak just over $10,000 touched on July 2.

“There hasn’t been any additional supply disruptions to push prices higher across the various exchanges,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree. Protesters have lifted blockades in Peru, the world’s third biggest copper producer, that blocked a major copper transit route for more than two weeks, one of the protest leaders told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rio Tinto on Wednesday posted 9% higher quarterly copper output and forecast full-year production at the higher end of its guidance range, while Antofagasta reported an 11% jump in copper production in the first half.

At the same time, a flow of copper to the US by traders anticipating tariffs has tapered off following the announcement that 50% duties would be imposed on August 1.

“The inventory drain from the LME and Shanghai has plateaued and almost reversed. You’re starting to see a build-up in both locations,” Shah added. LME copper stocks gained by another 10,525 tons, data showed on Wednesday, having jumped by a third over the past 2-1/2 weeks.

US Comex copper futures dropped 1.3% to $5.51 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME copper to $2,527 a ton. Investors were also digesting data on Tuesday showing China’s economy slowed less than expected in the second quarter.

“The GDP print, hitting slightly above target, takes away the need for additional stimulus, and that may potentially constrain copper prices,” Shah said. LME tin dropped 1.5% to $32,830 a ton, having touched a three-week low on market speculation that tin mining licences would be re-issued in Wa State, Myanmar, boosting supply. Wa State suspended all work at local mines in August 2023 to protect resources.

Among other metals, LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,568 a ton, nickel lost 1.1% to $14,970, zinc shed 0.4% to $2,686 and lead eased 0.7% to $1,983, the weakest since June 20.

Copper Copper prices LME

Comments

200 characters

Copper sags as worries subside about disruptions, inventories rise

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories