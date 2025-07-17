PTI slams sugar price hike, demands judicial inquiry

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab has strongly condemned what it terms a massive surge in sugar prices, alleging mismanagement, deliberate malpractice in sugar supply, and unchecked empowerment of the sugar mafia.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, the party demanded that either the official rate of Rs 165 per kg for sugar be strictly enforced or the government should publicly withdraw this promise. It also called for an immediate judicial inquiry into the price hike and duty-free sugar imports.

The PTI Punjab further demanded that all sugar import/export permits issued since 2023 be made public, and that strict penalties and legal action be taken against sugar mills violating agreements.

The party also urged the reactivation and empowerment of all relevant regulatory institutions, including the FIA, FBR, SECP, and CCP.

According to PTI Punjab Media Cell Head Shayan Bashir, “The sugar mafia, which continues to exploit the public through unjustified profiteering, and their patrons, inept and corrupt rulers, have set the official price of sugar at Rs 165 per kg, yet it is being sold in markets for Rs 180 to Rs 210 per kg.”

He added, “There is no visible check and balance on sugar supply and pricing in the province, which was a clear reflection of the worst kind of mismanagement. The largest province of Pakistan cannot be run through glamorous advertisements and TikTok theatrics. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz may be a good actress in front of the camera, but governance is not run through selfies or reels. Governing a province was not a scripted show; it is the real world, and unfortunately, she has completely failed in it.”

Bashir said the ongoing sugar crisis was a glaring example of governmental incompetence and elite favouritism. He alleged that the sugar mill mafia was rewarded through artificial shortages, followed by duty-free sugar imports that benefited select importers while the public suffered due to inflation. “The powerful few made billions, with full state support,” he said.

He further claimed, “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has labelled this duty-free import policy a clear violation of Pakistan’s economic reform commitments. It not only undermines fiscal discipline but also adds a new burden on an already devastated economy. During the PTI government, an inquiry commission was constituted to investigate the sugar crisis, and all those involved were held accountable; even close allies like Jahangir Tareen were not given any concessions.”

Bashir maintained that under the current regime, the public has been crushed under the weight of inflation while the rulers remain apathetic and the media is silent. “The truth was being buried under a flood of advertisements, and there was no one to hear the public’s cry. Even the pain of inflation has now fallen victim to vested interests. The PTI Punjab will strongly protest against this anti-people government and raise public issues on every platform,” he concluded.

