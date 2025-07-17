BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Opinion Print 2025-07-17

There’s no room for complacency

Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

How ironic and painful it is that innocent people are killed and maimed by militants of various ilk in country’s two provinces, Balochistan and KPK, almost on a daily basis. It was yesterday, for example, three people were killed and seven others were injured as a passenger bus was fired upon in Balochistan’s Kalat when a shooting occurred on a passenger coach coming from Karachi to Quetta.

According to Balochistan government spokesman, “terrorists were sitting in ambush, they stopped the bus and then attacked. We cannot confirm the number of terrorists, but it was carried out from both sides of the road”. His remark, in my view, reflects the sheer audacity of the India’s sinister design that is aimed at creating instability and chaos in Pakistan through its proxies.

Interior minister, Balochistan chief minister, National Assembly Speaker, Senate Chairman and others have condemned the attack, saying that terrorists, who are part of an Indian conspiracy, are targeting peace and tranquility in Pakistan. In my view, however, the government is required to move beyond issuing the statements of condemnation.

The governments at the Centre and in these violence-infested provinces must pull their socks up urgently. Our prime minister, ministers, and chief ministers must not lose sight of the fact that piqued by its defeat in the four-day conflict with Pakistan in May, India has stepped up its activities, of course through its proxies, in Balochistan and KPK since.

Therefore, the US government, which successfully brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan a couple of months ago, must be apprised of India’s nefarious plans without any further loss of time. The Modi government is required to be reined in immediately.

Sultan Mahmood,

Rawalpindi

National Assembly US government Balochistan government Balochistan and KPK

