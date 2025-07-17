BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA to resume UK flights from mid-August: spokesperson

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:44am

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume its flight operations to the United Kingdom from mid-August, the national carrier’s spokesperson confirmed during a televised interview on Wednesday.

Speaking on Aaj News’ program “News Insight with Amir Zia”, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said the airline will restore direct flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Manchester and Birmingham, while flights from Karachi will operate to London.

“The aircraft are ready, although we are facing a shortfall of four to five planes,” Hafeez said, adding that restoring full operations on older routes remains a logistical challenge.

“Still, the airline is making every possible effort to resume its key international connections.”

The development comes after British aviation authorities granted clearance for Pakistani carriers to operate in UK airspace, marking a significant milestone after a prolonged suspension of direct flights due to regulatory issues.

According to Hafeez, the UK remains PIA’s most crucial route in Europe, and its revival is expected to significantly boost the airline’s financial health.

The resumption of UK-bound flights is part of PIA’s broader strategy to regain international market share and restore public trust in its services.

PIA PIACL PIA privatisation PIA flights to UK Islamabad Manchester flight Karachi to London flight PIA PIA Lahore to Birmingham flight

Comments

200 characters

PIA to resume UK flights from mid-August: spokesperson

UK removes flight ban on Pakistan

Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

Army officer martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

Go Cashless: cattle markets settle Rs4.66bn via 64,553 online transactions on Eid-ul-Adha 2025

Buying returns, KSE-100 settles with over 400 points gain

3 killed, 7 injured as passenger bus comes under fire in Balochistan’s Kalat

Rupe weakens against US dollar

Unregulated housing sprawl threatens Pakistan’s food security, warns Ahsan Iqbal

PMD issues high flood warning for River Jhelum at Mangla

Read more stories