PIA to resume UK flights from mid-August: spokesperson

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume its flight operations to the United Kingdom from mid-August, the national carrier’s spokesperson confirmed during a televised interview on Wednesday.

Speaking on Aaj News’ program “News Insight with Amir Zia”, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said the airline will restore direct flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Manchester and Birmingham, while flights from Karachi will operate to London.

“The aircraft are ready, although we are facing a shortfall of four to five planes,” Hafeez said, adding that restoring full operations on older routes remains a logistical challenge.

“Still, the airline is making every possible effort to resume its key international connections.”

The development comes after British aviation authorities granted clearance for Pakistani carriers to operate in UK airspace, marking a significant milestone after a prolonged suspension of direct flights due to regulatory issues.

According to Hafeez, the UK remains PIA’s most crucial route in Europe, and its revival is expected to significantly boost the airline’s financial health.

The resumption of UK-bound flights is part of PIA’s broader strategy to regain international market share and restore public trust in its services.